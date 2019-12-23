Hong Kong faces gloomy and uncertain economic future, say two of city's senior officials

Read also

"After six months' unrest, obviously we have a structural issue we need to address," Chan said. "These are so-called deep-rooted issues that were not dealt with - disparity of housing and affordability."

The Exco convenor said Lam's administration also had to address issues surrounding economic and social integration with China.

Latest government statistics showed more than 1.4 million Hongkongers, or one in every five people, were living below the poverty line last year, the highest number in a decade.

The city was ranked the world's most expensive property market for nine straight years to 2018 by research consultancy Demographia's International Housing Affordability Survey.

Even people wanting to rent a subsidised flat have to wait 5.4 years on average, much longer than the promised three years.

Other issues that needed the government's urgent attention included divisions within society, Chan said, while he also admitted the broken trust between protesters and police would not be fixed in the short term.

Chan said he still saw online rumours about people dying during a police operation in Prince Edward on August 31, despite those stories being completely unfounded.