Hong Kong family recalls kindness of Thais in 2004 tsunami

Howard Liang said the kindness of Thai people including kids who came to their assistance was especially touching. His wife also told of a girl offering her a half bottle of water and a father and his little girl offered their shoes to the family.
PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
The Nation/Asia News Network

A family from Hong Kong recently recalled their traumatic experience of the deadly tsunami that hit southern Thailand 15 years ago. 

Educational investor Howard Liang, 64, together with his wife Luanna Liang, 62, and their two daughters – Chloe, 30, and Charmian, 27 – recounted that nineteen members of the family were in Phuket when the tsunami struck on December 26, 2004. Luckily, all survived the ordeal while the two boats they were on were smashed by huge waves, sending them to the swelling sea.

Howard Liang said the kindness of Thai people including kids who came to their assistance was especially touching. "They helped us with all they could without asking for anything back," he said.

His wife also told of a girl offering her a half bottle of water and a father and his little girl offered their shoes to the family.

See a short video clip of the family giving an interview to the Nation Group:

One of worst disasters Thailand has faced was the tsunami in 2004 which caused more than 5,000 deaths in the southern region, compared to a total of 230,000 deaths in countries hit by similar incidents.

Back then, Thailand did not have a tsunami warning system, partly because the country had never experienced such a devastation.

After the disaster, Thailand installed a tsunami warning system and the establishment of National Disaster Warning Center (NDWC) in 2005, along with improvement of related facilities, such as disaster warning towers and warning buoys in both long and short distances.

ACM Somnuek Swatteuk, an expert in disaster warning, told Thai PBS that those buoys were recently replaced by new ones.

Long-distance buoys were placed nine hundred metres from the shore. After ringing, people have over an hour to move away from the oncoming tsunami waves.

Short distance buoys were placed three hundred metres from the shore. After ringing, there is 30 minutes for people to move away.

In addition, the director of the Earthquake Observation Division under the Thai Meteorological Department, Winai Thongphasuk said that the division also installed vibration wave measurement stations nationwide. These stations can calculate the centre of the earthquake, as well as the magnitude and its occurring time.

More about
Tsunamis Natural Disasters Good Samaritans

TRENDING

&#039;Cherlss &amp; Keich&#039; tricks shoppers into buying their shoes and bags in China
'Cherlss & Keich' tricks shoppers into buying their shoes and bags in China
Thai navy Seal who took part in Tham Luang cave rescue dies after year-long infection
Thai navy Seal who took part in Tham Luang cave rescue dies after year-long infection
Durian garden seeks to become Batam&#039;s new tourism icon
Durian garden seeks to become Batam's new tourism icon
8-year-old girl at this Johor stall can fry char kway teow better than you
8-year-old girl at this Johor stall can fry char kway teow better than you
Money talks: I&#039;m a 27-year-old researcher who only shops when there are sales
Money talks: I'm a 27-year-old researcher who only shops when there are sales
Man leaves Whampoa Drive coffee shop with 100 curry puffs in suitcase, police investigating
Man leaves Whampoa Drive coffee shop with 100 curry puffs in suitcase, police investigating
Zam-zam water worth over $819,000 seized in Malaysia
Zam-zam water worth over $819,000 seized in Malaysia
My 2019 in AsiaOne: I put my face and body through countless weird experiments so you don&#039;t have to
This year I put my face and body through countless weird experiments so you don't have to
Chinese man survives 22-storey fall after stepping into &#039;floorless lift&#039;
Chinese man survives 22-storey fall after stepping into 'floorless lift'
10 Warren Buffett tips to use for 2020
10 Warren Buffett tips to use for 2020
No joke: Cat trapped in car turns hazard lights on for help
No joke: Cat trapped in car turns hazard lights on for help
Dasmond Koh to hold memorial for Aloysius Pang&#039;s first death anniversary
Dasmond Koh to hold memorial for Aloysius Pang's first death anniversary

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Snacc Attacc: We try &#039;atas&#039; US snacks from 7-Eleven
Snacc Attacc: We try 'atas' US snacks from 7-Eleven
JAL to give away free domestic flights to 50,000 foreign tourists
JAL to give away free domestic flights to 50,000 foreign tourists
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
5 hidden destinations in Indonesia to hit up in 2020 that aren&#039;t Jakarta, Bali and Bandung
5 hidden destinations in Indonesia to hit up in 2020 that aren't Jakarta, Bali and Bandung

Home Works

House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Fight breaks out at Geylang coffee shop
Fight breaks out at Geylang coffee shop
Korean boy, 6, is better at solving university-level math problems than most of us
Korean boy, 6, is better at solving university-level math problems than most of us
14-year-old boys in Toa Payoh burnt after DIY attempt to refill lighters results in flash fire
14-year-old boys in Toa Payoh burnt after DIY attempt to refill lighters results in flash fire
Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats&#039; rights in Parliament
Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats' rights in Parliament

SERVICES