Hong Kong father admits sexually abusing daughter for 12 years, from when she was 11

A Hong Kong truck driver on Tuesday admitted in court that he had sexually assaulted his daughter for 12 years from the time she was 11 years old.

The High Court heard the father of three, named only as A to protect his victim's identity, would ask his daughter to shower with him, after which he would assault her and film the sexual intercourse.

The 59-year-old man on Tuesday pleaded guilty before Madam Justice Esther Toh Lye-ping to eight counts of incest and one of doing acts tending and intended to pervert the course of justice, while 18 counts of rape were left on court file.

Prosecutors revealed that the first episode occurred in 2006 before the child understood what her father did was wrong, and she obeyed his request to keep his sexual advances a secret so that he would allow her to go out with friends more freely.

The mainland-born child, who came to Hong Kong in 2002, was also said to be concerned about her mother's frequent threats of suicide, so she dared not disclose the sexual abuse to avoid breaking up the family.

Growing up, the girl learned to avoid her father and pretend not to hear his requests for a shower, but she reluctantly gave in on a number of occasions after he insisted and got angry.

The case was finally reported to police in July last year, after her father slapped her and threatened to take away her home key during an argument over her going out with friends.

When police officers showed up, the man threatened to kill himself and gave no response when he was arrested for rape.

But he later said during a cautioned interview that he had had "consensual sexual intercourse" with his daughter from 2006, when she was 11 years old, until July 2018.

While in prison awaiting legal proceedings, the man stayed in touch with his daughter by writing to her once every week or two.