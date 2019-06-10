Hong Kong firefighters urged to 'protect life' as videos of inaction circulate

Hong Kong's deputy fire chief on Saturday issued an internal message urging firefighters to do their utmost to save lives after an online video showed a group of them looking on as a man was attacked by a mob in Sham Shui Po.

Joseph Leung Wai-hung, deputy director of the Fire Services Department, also promised to improve the department's guidelines because firefighters were not sufficiently instructed or equipped to handle violent situations, such as riots.

"Fire service personnel were previously accused for appeasing rioters setting fires or even ignoring a man being attacked by many people. … I urge everyone to do your utmost in saving lives, whether they are residents, law enforcement officers or even rioters," Leung said in his message.

"Hong Kong is in danger, we should give full play to our department's mission of protecting life from calamity and danger. Even in the face of violence, we should save lives without fear."

Protesters on Friday wreaked havoc across the city, vandalising train stations, setting street fires and engaging in brawls.