Hong Kong: French consul general's home burgled in string of high-profile break-ins

The residence of France's consul general in Hong Kong, Alexandre Giorgini, became the latest target in a string of burglaries on Wednesday when his two-storey house on The Peak was broken into.

Initial information showed the Mount Cameron Road house was burgled during lunchtime and more than HK$3,000 (S$520) in local and foreign currency was stolen, according to a police source.

Officers were called to the house after receiving a report of a burglary at 3.17pm, according to the source.

"An initial investigation showed a burglar scaled over the surrounding wall at the back of the house, then forced open a window to gain entry and steal," the source said. It was understood the thief left the house through the front door.

Another source said the consul general of France was not home at the time of the raid, and household staff had not seen the intruder.

"His maids were in the house, but they did not bump into the culprit," the source said.

Police scouted the area and checked security camera footage to gather evidence, but no arrest was made.

The case is being handled by the Central criminal investigation unit.

The Post has approached the Hong Kong office of the French consulate general for comment.