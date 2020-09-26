Hong Kong girl, 17, arrested after newborn found dead next to rubbish bin

A 17-year-old girl was arrested on Thursday in connection with the death of a newborn baby, whose body was discovered next to a rubbish bin in Hong Kong.

Police received a report early on Wednesday after a man found the body in a blue recyclable bag outside Yau Hong House at Tin Yau Court off Tin Shing Road in Tin Shui Wai. The infant, with the umbilical cord still attached, was certified dead at the scene.

Officers found what was described as cloth in the baby’s mouth, but no superficial injuries were observed on the body.

Police arrested the teen on suspicion of infanticide – the killing of a child in the first year of its life – after initial investigation indicated she had abandoned the newborn girl after giving birth inside a flat in Yuen Long on Tuesday.

The teen was being held for questioning, authorities said on Friday.

Infanticide carries the same penalty as manslaughter in Hong Kong, with a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.