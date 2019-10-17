Hong Kong girl found dead at sea had walked barefoot through campus, new footage shows

A 15-year-old Hong Kong student whose body was found in the sea in September walked barefoot through campus for about 20 minutes before leaving alone on the day she was last seen, according to new security footage released by the school's management.

The Vocational Training Council (VTC) on Wednesday released another 16 video clips - filmed on September 19 - of the girl, following a violent protest by students demanding disclosure.

Against the backdrop of the anti-government protests rocking the city and accusations of police brutality, critics have said the girl, who had taken part in demonstrations, died at the hands of the force.

Police have dismissed such claims, saying there was nothing suspicious about the teen's death.

The college on Wednesday also pledged to launch a disciplinary hearing for staff who referred to protesters opposing the school's handling of the girl's case as "cockroaches" in an internal memo.

Students at the campus are planning a class boycott. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

The moves came as about 200 students joined a rally to support an online appeal for an indefinite class boycott.

The school's campus in Tseung Kwan O had been vandalised over the past few days, forcing the cancellation of classes.

The earlier violence was sparked by unhappiness over the school initially releasing just two video clips of the girl.

The 15-year-old girl was a student at Youth College, which shares a campus with the Hong Kong Design Institute (HKDI). Both schools are managed by VTC.

She went missing on September 19 and was last seen on the campus. Her body was found in waters off Tseung Kwan O on September 22.

Police found nothing suspicious about her death and confirmed the girl was not arrested in the protests.

The first of the new batch of 16 additional clips released on Wednesday showed the student entering a lift at 5.50pm on September 19.

She was then seen in subsequent clips walking barefooted on the 9th and 10th floors from 6.36pm to 6.56pm, after which she left from the school's main gate.

But the new footage failed to address the questions of students, who remained sceptical about the authenticity of the videos, despite VTC insisting they were unedited.

"They wouldn't have bothered to respond if we had not escalated the situation. How do you expect us to believe them when they only released the CCTV footage after so many days?" said a 20-year-old student who only revealed her surname as Chan.