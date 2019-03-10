Hong Kong government to announce new law banning masks during public assemblies

Hong Kong's embattled government is to on Friday announce a ban on people wearing masks at protests, sources have told the Post.

Officials are planning to impose the ban through legislation under a tough colonial-era emergency law in an attempt to end the street violence during anti-government protests that have been continuing for nearly four months.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor will hold a special meeting of her de facto cabinet, the Executive Council, to impose the ban, according to the sources.

The city's legislature will only be able to amend or repeal the legislation after implementation.

If approved, the new law would take effect within a short time, one source said, adding: "There's no point waiting until next week."

The colonial-era Emergency Regulations Ordinance, introduced in 1922, grants the city's leader the authority to "make any regulations whatsoever which he [or she] may consider desirable in the public interest" in case of "emergency or public danger".

Masked anti-government protesters marred China's National Day celebrations on Tuesday with a violent rampage across Hong Kong, prompting police to fire six live rounds - including one which hit a student in his chest - and arresting 269 people for various offences, including rioting.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

The source said the violence on October 1 made the anti-mask law an urgent matter.

"We cannot wait for the Legislative Council, which will only meet on October 16 at the earliest," he said.

Since Tuesday, Lam has been facing mounting pressure to invoke the ordinance.

Two of Hong Kong's largest pro-Beijing parties, the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong (DAB), and the Federation of Trade Unions (FTU), as well as the Junior Police Officers' Association (JPOA), have issued separate statements, urging Lam to adopt measures under the ordinance to better tackle the escalating social unrest.

The DAB has proposed banning people from wearing masks in unlawful protests, while those who take part in lawful protests, or those who need to wear masks on religious or health grounds, should be exempted under the proposed law.

In a statement on Wednesday, the JPOA urged the government to adopt measures under the Emergency Regulations Ordinance, or impose a curfew under the Public Order Ordinance, to empower the thinly stretched force to better tackle the escalating social unrest.

On Thursday, JPOA chairman Lam Chi-wai said he supported the anti-mask law as it would give officers a legal justification for handling masked protesters, although it could be challenging.

"Just like the injunction order imposed in the Hong Kong International Airport and the MTR, it gives police a legal ground to exercise their duties there," Lam said.

"It would be very irresponsible not to introduce the law just because police might experience difficulties while on duty."