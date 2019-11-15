Hong Kong government blasted for inaction as protestors close tunnel, firebomb rail tracks

Read also

Pro-Beijing legislators implored the city's leader to stiffen her resolve and adopt more measures to restore peace.

"People need to see that it's not just the police fighting violence. People need to see that the chief executive and top officials are helping," said Starry Lee Wai-king, leader of the city's largest pro-government party.

In another sign of the camp's growing impatience, pro-Beijing newspaper Wen Wei Po had rare strong words for Lam when its editorial declared Hong Kong people were losing confidence in the government's ability to stop violence.

Opposition lawmakers such as the Civic Party's Dennis Kwok said Lam and her colleagues had lost the legitimacy to govern.

Overnight rumours circulated that Lam was planning to impose a curfew on Hong Kong, sparking fears the government was once again making a blunder with a decision it could not follow through, much like the widely ignored anti-mask law it passed early last month.

Global Times, a tabloid affiliated to Communist Party mouthpiece People's Daily, also cited sources and tweeted that the city's government was expected to announce the curfew.

The tweet was later deleted, and a government source said there was no such plan, but by then the speculation had been picked up by foreign media.

A government source said top officials had mulled the possibility of imposing a curfew under the existing Public Order Ordinance before it enacted the mask law.