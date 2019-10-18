Hong Kong government condemns attack on protest leader

Hong Kong's No 2 official on Thursday condemned a bloody attack on a prominent protest leader as "totally unacceptable", while the pro-democracy bloc slammed it as an attempt to intimidate citizens or even provoke clashes.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung Kin-chung said the government "attached great attention" to the attack against Jimmy Sham Tsz-kit, convenor of the Civil Human Rights Front, who was smashed over the head with hammers and spanners by at least four attackers on Wednesday night in Mong Kok.

"All kinds of violence, no matter what the scale, are unacceptable," he told a radio show, noting police had said they would bring the culprits to justice.

Sham had been making his way to the annual general meeting of the Civil Human Rights Front, the pro-democracy group he leads, when he was attacked for the second time in the past two months.

The front, which is responsible for some of the largest peaceful marches in the city, was expected to discuss a protest in Kowloon on Sunday.

All kinds of violence, no matter what the scale, are unacceptable, Matthew Cheung says. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Sham was conscious when sent to Kwong Wah Hospital and was understood to be in a stable condition. On Thursday morning he was seen in a wheelchair talking to his lawyer.

Writing on Facebook in the early hours of Thursday, Sham said his wounds had already been sewn up, and he expressed gratitude to his comrades, medical staff and police officers who arrived at the scene.

"I am sorry that I have made everyone worried. I will recover soon and continue to insist on our five demands and our beliefs in peaceful, rational and non-violent [protests]," Sham wrote, referring to the protesters' calls which include an independent investigation into police actions during recent unrest and the implementation of universal suffrage.

Speaking on Thursday after visiting Sham, Eric Lai Yan-ho, the group's deputy convenor, said Sham was stable and awake, but would have to stay in hospital for recovery and physical therapy.

"His head and joints were injured, but he has no fractures," Lai said. "He calls for citizens in Hong Kong as well as police officers to allow a safe, lawful and peaceful rally this coming Sunday."

Lai urged the police commissioner to issue a letter of no objection to the march.

He added that Sham had said he could not recognise the faces or the ethnicities of the assailants, after reports that they were South Asian sparked a small number of comments online against that community.

"He asked Hongkongers not to take any actions as revenge against any particular groups of ethnicities or race, because we have to focus on the system, on the violence caused by the structure and the systems in Hong Kong," Lai said.

On Thursday afternoon police returned to the scene of the incident to find witnesses and retrieve surveillance footage.

Leaders of the Muslim community condemned the "barbaric and brutal attack" on Sham and called it an attempt to divide society.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr Jimmy Sham and we pray for his health and well-being," the Incorporated Trustees of the Islamic Community Fund of Hong Kong wrote in a statement.

"We stand together with the people of Hong Kong and shall continue to strive for maintaining an atmosphere of equality, peace and harmony."