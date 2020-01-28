Hong Kong government must 'listen to the people' in Year of Rat: Fortune stick

A rural leader drew a prophecy urging the Hong Kong government to "listen to the people" at a fortune stick ritual on Sunday, following months of protests against Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor's administration.

Kenneth Lau Ip-keung, also a pro-Beijing legislator, said "fairness and justice" offered a way out of the social unrest gripping the city as he interpreted the omen for the Year of the Rat.

He drew an "average" prophecy during the traditional ceremony at Sha Tin's Che Kung Temple in the New Territories, which neither bodes well nor ill for a year that has started with major challenges facing Hong Kong.

Kenneth Lau picked fortune stick No 92 during the ceremony. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

The city has marked Lunar New Year on a quiet note with almost everyone who ventured out wearing masks, fearing a wider spread of the Wuhan coronavirus, which has already killed dozens of people in mainland China.

But Saturday night, the festivities took another turn when protests that broke out in the shopping district of Mong Kok were met with tear gas, signalling the unrest that had rocked the city over the past seven months was not abating.

Triggered in June by the now-withdrawn extradition bill, the street demonstrations have since morphed into a wider anti-government movement.

Lau, who chairs the Heung Yee Kuk, a powerful rural body, officiated at the fortune stick drawing ceremony at the temple, which was named after Song dynasty commander Che Kung, who had a reputation for ridding villages of plagues and suppressing uprisings.

The draw uses a bamboo cylinder containing 96 numbered sticks. Each stick refers to an omen, usually presented as four lines of text.

Of the omens, 35 bode well, 17 bode ill, and 44 are average. During the ceremony, participants shake the cylinder. The first stick to drop out denotes their fortune.

The first stick to fall from Lau's cylinder on Sunday was No 92, an average one.

Many worshippers wore masks at the Lunar New Year ritual at the Che Kung Temple amid the coronavirus outbreak. PHOTO: South China Morning Post