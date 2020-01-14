Hong Kong government unveils S$1.8 billion plan to bail out ailing Ocean Park, in expansion that will create new themed zones and attractions

Hong Kong's government has unveiled a HK$10.64 billion (S$1.8 billion) plan to bail out the financially strapped Ocean Park, with its chairman making an emotional plea for public support.

The revelation on Monday, which confirms an exclusive report by the Post last week, is aimed at transforming the park into an adventure-themed resort, grounded in nature and conservation by making use of its existing site and shoreline.

The expansion plan will create seven zones and 20 attractions over the next seven years. More than 10 existing popular attractions will be upgraded or re-themed, while some current ones will be demolished.

The park warned at a press briefing that its coffers would dry up this year without any fresh capital amid an expected cash flow deficit of more than HK$600 million in the 2019/20 financial year. It also said it would not be able to repay HK$2.3 billion in commercial loans within the next two years.

The park also owes the government HK$3.67 billion in loans which were used for financing the construction of two hotels and a water park, with the money to be repaid in 2021. Its cash balance will be depleted this year if it fails to obtain any extra funding.

The government hopes the transformation for Ocean Park will attract more visitors and bring in sufficient revenue to sustain future operations.

Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau Tang-wah said the HK$10.6 billion injection showed the government's commitment to invest in tourism infrastructure and help the park ease its financial burden.

"We want to help the park ride out this financial storm," he added. "We also need to invest in the future."

The park blamed its performance on the civil unrest in the second half of 2019, sparked last June by the now-withdrawn extradition bill. The park said the movement, which has morphed into wider anti-government protests, led to an "unprecedented steep decline" in visitors of more 30 per cent to 1.9 million between July and December year on year.

The park sits on land provided free of charge by the government. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

It added that if the trend continued, attendance would drop by more than 40 per cent to 3.3 million in the financial year ending this June.

More than 40 jurisdictions overseas issued travel alerts or warnings for those coming to Hong Kong, as the protests roll into their eighth month, with no signs of abating.

Upon completion of the expansion, the park expects attendance to rise gradually to 5 million people in the financial year 2022/23, and to 7.5 million in 2027/28.

One of its best years was in 2013/14 with 7.6 million arrivals.