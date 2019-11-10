Hong Kong happiness declines amid 'alarming' mental health issues: Survey

About 40 per cent of Hongkongers showed symptoms of depression, according to a survey of the city's happiness levels and mental health.

The findings came a day after another survey sponsored by the government also found Hongkongers' mental health has deteriorated to its worst level in eight years.

The results of the annual poll, presented on Thursday by non-profit group HK.WeCare, showed this year's happiness index to be 6.15, a drop of 0.39 from last year.

On a scale of one to 10, about 48 per cent of those surveyed gave a happiness score of seven or above, while 17 per cent gave a score of four or below.

Satisfaction scores for quality of life also fell from last year. Under that section, the average scores dropped by 1.47 on Hong Kong's political and social situation, 0.62 on its economy, and declined by 1.59 on the city's governance.

Law and order, a new category this year, scored 4.06 out of 10.