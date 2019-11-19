Hong Kong hospital guards against tear gas as clashes break out nearby

A major public hospital in Hong Kong sealed its windows with tape, installed air purifiers and postponed some medical appointments after intense rounds of tear gas were fired in the surrounding area on Monday.

Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei carried out the measures as Gascoigne Road, a main traffic artery next to the facility, was one of the major sites of afternoon clashes between radicals and police. Police fired multiple rounds of tear gas to disperse the radicals.

The hospital's nurses' quarters and ambulatory care centre, which are closest to the road, were most affected. There was a strong smell of tear gas when the Post was there at around 3pm.

Patients were asked to stay in safe locations indoors, and those planning to visit the hospital's specialist outpatient clinic, were asked not to do so on Monday and to reschedule their appointments.

Hospital staff distributed and wore N95 masks, which are used to protect against hazardous substances.

"We have asked colleagues and patients to close the windows," said a nurse, who preferred not to reveal his name. "It seems the hospital is installing some ventilation machines around the place. I hope it's not too late."

The hospital, which has about 1,900 beds, said it had received reports from staff who smelled an "irritant" in the institution.

A "small number" of patients felt unwell, the hospital said, but they were fine after treatment. Services for patients were generally normal.

Officers of the hospital and the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department inspected various departments and air filter devices would be installed if necessary. Staff also used duct tape to seal windows of wards that faced Gascoigne Road to minimise the impact.