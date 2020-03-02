Hong Kong hospital strike kicks off as top doctor backs mainland China border closure calls amid coronavirus fears

More than 2,400 Hong Kong public hospital workers staged a strike on Monday morning as a top microbiologist agreed with their central demand that the government close the border with mainland China to fend off the deadly coronavirus.

"Closing the border entirely is the only effective way to prevent the spread of the virus," Dr Ho Pak-leung, of the University of Hong Kong, told a radio programme.

Long queues formed at various hospitals as doctors, nurses and medical assistants - many wearing white ribbons - registered for the industrial action, aimed primarily at forcing the border shutdown.

More than 3,000 non-essential hospital workers were expected to take part in the strike's first wave, a day after Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor refused to meet the union behind the action, the 18,000-strong Hospital Authority Employees Alliance, which emerged in December during anti-government protests.

As of midday, more than 2,400 workers had signed up for the strike, the union said. The alliance has threatened to step up its action, with more than 6,000 essential personnel joining the strike on Tuesday if the government does not respond by 6pm.

Health authorities in mainland China have said more than 17,000 people there have been infected by the contagion, which began in Wuhan, Hubei province, and more than 360 have died.

In Hong Kong, where there were 15 confirmed cases, the government had closed six of its 15 border checkpoints, and refused entry to travellers coming from Wuhan. But it had resisted calls that the closure should cover everyone coming from China and be extended to all border checkpoints.

In a letter to public hospital workers, former Hospital Authority chairman Anthony Wu Ting-yuk urged them to set aside their grievances and go to work.

"Our primary duty us to care for patients. Everyone can hold a different political view and different thoughts, as well as different views on the government's way of combating the pandemic," said Wu, a standing committee member of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the nation's top advisory body.

"But I sincerely hope, amid choppy waters and at a critical moment, we can all put aside our conflicts ... and do our share for patients who need help."

He said he was sorry for not having been able to secure more resources to ease the workers' burdens during his 10 years in office from 2003, saying he sympathised with them.

Secretary for Labour and Welfare Law Chi-kwong played down the situation on Monday, suggesting that the government and the striking workers shared the same goal, which was to reduce the human flow between Hong Kong and affected zones.

He said the differences lay in the means, scale, and pace, adding that closing the border entirely would make it impossible for Hongkongers - who make up 90 per cent of border crossers - to return to the city. He urged the medical workers to put patients first.

Shortly after 9am, staff began to show up in long queues outside hospitals such as Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei and Queen Mary Hospital in Pok Fu Lam, registering to show the extent of participation.

Asked if it was appropriate to disregard their duties to patients, some apologised for the inconvenience caused, but insisted they were going on strike for the greater good of curtailing infections.

Others accused the city's leader of politicising the matter, rejecting Lam's suggestion that closing the border would be discriminatory. Lam cited the World Health Organisation (WHO) in her argument, though countries such as Singapore, the United States and Australia have already barred travellers who have recently been in China from entering their territory.

Anaesthesia assistant Leung Kwan-lai, 43, who was in the queue outside Queen Elizabeth Hospital, said the group had never advocated barring only mainlanders. He said the measure was meant to target anyone coming from the mainland, regardless of nationality.