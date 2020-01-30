Hong Kong jobless rate set to hit 2003 levels during Sars outbreak

The unfolding crisis from the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak has dealt yet another blow to Hong Kong's fragile economy, with authorities warning of a higher unemployment rate comparable to that of 2003 under the pall of Sars.

Secretary for Labour and Welfare Law Chi-kwong said on Tuesday that the unemployment rate would hit 4 to 5 per cent this year from the existing 3.3 per cent, with more shops expected to go out of business after Lunar New Year.

He said his estimate was similar to that of 2003 when the severe acute respiratory syndrome wreaked havoc on the city. "The trend is worrying," Law added. "The priority is to avoid the coronavirus from spreading across the community."

Hong Kong is battling against the contagious disease, with the epicentre of the outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan. More than 100 people have died from the virus in mainland China, with more than 4,500 infected as of Tuesday. As of 8pm, the number of confirmed infections in Hong Kong remained at eight.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor launched fresh measures to prevent a wider outbreak in the city by suspending visas to individual travellers from the mainland, who accounted for half of the city's total arrivals from across the border in December.

Secretary for Labour and Welfare Law Chi-kwong. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

In November, there were 1.92 million mainland visitors to Hong Kong.

Economist have projected that the disease would exacerbate the city's economic woes caused by months-long anti-government protests and the ongoing US-China trade war.

Amid the health scare, Hong Kong has been grinding to a standstill. Tourist hotspots such as Ocean Park, Disneyland Resort and the Ngong Ping 360 cable car were closed, with school holidays extended, while all public leisure facilities were shut down, and court hearings cancelled. Civil servants were asked to work from home, with many companies and banks also announcing similar policies.