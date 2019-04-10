Hong Kong journalists' association takes police chief to court

Read also

Among the acts of police misconduct alleged by HKJA were their use of high-intensity lights to interfere with visual recording, deliberate attempts to block reporters' line of sight and withholding officers' identities, as well as incidents of journalists being beaten, kicked, pepper-sprayed, targeted with tear gas and shot with rubber bullets and beanbag rounds.

Meanwhile, the Jakarta branch of the Alliance of Independent Journalists (AJI) has strongly condemned Hong Kong police for injuring Veby, who is one of their members, and demanded the officer who shot her be arrested and charged.

Veby was covering a protest for local Indonesian news outlet Suara on September 29 when a riot police officer shot her in the face though she was clearly identified as a member of the press.

"Doctors treating Veby have confirmed she will lose sight permanently in one eye due to the impact of a rubber bullet," her lawyer Michael Vidler said.

AJI chairman Asnil Bambani has also urged police to stop intimidating Veby by requesting her to meet officers in the hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

The Indonesian consulate in Hong Kong stands beside Veby as she pursues her rights, the consulate's media officer Vania Lijaya said.