Hong Kong judges give themselves time to deliberate suspension of mask law

A Hong Kong court is mulling over whether to suspend its ruling to declare the government's anti-mask law unconstitutional after a request on Thursday by the justice department which argued there was a need to quell the festering social unrest.

Court of First Instance Justices Anderson Chow Ka-ming and Godfrey Lam Wan-ho said they would make their decision - seen as highly politically charged after their earlier ruling drew Beijing's ire - on a later day after the Department of Justice sought to keep the law in place for now, asserting that it had been working.

Barrister Benjamin Yu SC, for the justice secretary, revealed the department was poised to file an appeal as soon as the court had made a decision on the suspension.

While courts in Hong Kong sometimes decide immediately after hearing the parties' arguments, the two judges decided to reserve judgment and take time to deliberate before handing down their much-anticipated ruling.

The earlier arrangement for two judges to preside over the case - as opposed to the convention of one - also highlighted the significance of the issue at stake.

The two justices said they would inform the government, which is the respondent, and the 24 pro-democracy lawmakers and activist "Long Hair" Leung Kwok-hung who brought the case, when they had come to a conclusion.

On Monday, the two judges decided that the government's anti-mask law, implemented in October by Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, had gone beyond what was necessary to achieve the authorities' goal to deter people from taking part in the increasingly violent anti-government protests.

They also ruled Lam's use of a colonial-era Emergency Regulations Ordinance, invoked on the grounds of public danger, to enact the mask ban unconstitutional.

A day after the ruling, Zang Tiewei, spokesman of the Legislative Affairs Commission of the National People's Congress Standing Committee (NPCSC), said only the Standing Committee had the power to decide whether Hong Kong laws complied with the Basic Law, the city's mini-constitution.

The remark prompted critics to express fears that Beijing could issue an interpretation to override the court's ruling.

Under the Basic Law, Beijing has the right to give an interpretation which is deemed as final and binding, and while accepted by the legal fraternity, is also seen as a last resort move that if used prematurely could weaken the judiciary.

It emerged on Wednesday that the justice department had written to the judges to keep the ban and the emergency provision "valid and of legal effect" until a final verdict was reached, ahead of the hearing on Thursday.

On Thursday, Yu urged the court to take into consideration the immediate effect of striking down the ban.

Hong Kong has been rocked by more than five straight months of protests, which have turned increasingly violent with radical protesters hurling petrol bombs on the streets and vandalising shops with ties to mainland China.

What began as peaceful marches to oppose a now-withdrawn extradition bill have shifted focus onto allegations of police brutality.