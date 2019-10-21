Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam apologises after water cannon sprays mosque entrance

Hong Kong's beleaguered leader and police force have apologised to the local Islamic community for spraying the entrance to the city's biggest mosque with blue solution from a water cannon while dealing with anti-government protests at the weekend.

They insisted the soaking at Kowloon Mosque was an accident, according to the community representatives.

Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor and Stephen Lo Wai-chung visited the place of worship a day after disturbances erupted in Tsim Sha Tsui and neighbouring areas.

On Sunday, protesters took over roads and vandalised property across Kowloon as the unrest - sparked by opposition to a since-withdrawn extradition bill - entered its 20th straight weekend.

The force came under fire after the water cannon stopped and sprayed a solution laced with blue dye over the Nathan Road mosque's entrance and front steps.

The colouring is intended to make it easier to catch frontline protesters after a crowd disperses.

Officers categorised it as an accident and did not immediately offer an apology in a statement later that evening.