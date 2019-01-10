Hong Kong man threw acid on estranged partner he suspected of cheating, court hears

A man threw acid on his former partner at a Chinese restaurant last year suspecting she had cheated on him, a Hong Kong court heard on Monday.

The High Court heard that He Zhaotun, 41, turned up with a can of acid at Ho Choi Seafood Restaurant in Tsuen Wan on May 27 last year and poured it on He Hai-ling, his former girlfriend and the mother of their two daughters, who used to work there.

The corrosive liquid, which was later found out to be sulphuric acid, also landed on two customers and three colleagues of He Hai-ling, who had come forward to rescue her.

He Zhaotun pleaded guilty to one count of intentionally throwing corrosive liquid and another of inflicting grievous bodily harm on two customers, Cheung Sze-hung and Lam Choi-ha.

Mr Justice Andrew Chan Hing-wai adjourned sentencing until November 1 for further medical reports after learning the victims had suffered various degrees of burns.

The court heard the accused, a construction worker, had been living together with He Hai-ling since 2009.