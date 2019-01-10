Hong Kong man threw acid on estranged partner he suspected of cheating, court hears

The High Court in Admiralty.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
Chris Lau
South China Morning Post

A man threw acid on his former partner at a Chinese restaurant last year suspecting she had cheated on him, a Hong Kong court heard on Monday.

The High Court heard that He Zhaotun, 41, turned up with a can of acid at Ho Choi Seafood Restaurant in Tsuen Wan on May 27 last year and poured it on He Hai-ling, his former girlfriend and the mother of their two daughters, who used to work there.

The corrosive liquid, which was later found out to be sulphuric acid, also landed on two customers and three colleagues of He Hai-ling, who had come forward to rescue her.

He Zhaotun pleaded guilty to one count of intentionally throwing corrosive liquid and another of inflicting grievous bodily harm on two customers, Cheung Sze-hung and Lam Choi-ha.

Mr Justice Andrew Chan Hing-wai adjourned sentencing until November 1 for further medical reports after learning the victims had suffered various degrees of burns.

The court heard the accused, a construction worker, had been living together with He Hai-ling since 2009.

The woman decided to move out in 2018 following some discord between them. He Zhaotun suspected she was having an affair with someone else.

On May 27, 2018, the court heard, the accused suddenly showed up at the restaurant brandishing a can of acid when the woman was setting up a table there.

Soon after, He Hai-ling started to feel a burning sensation all over her body as He Zhaotun poured the acid on her.

She suffered second degree burns covering 20 per cent of her body, including her face, neck, back, shoulder, forearms, legs and feet, and was required to undergo cosmetic surgery.

Her colleague Paul Ho Yiu-pong burnt his hands when he touched her head, while two other colleagues - Wong Ying-kit and Lam Hiu-wai - suffered burns while trying to rescue her.

Some acid also fell on the customers - Cheung and Lam - who were sitting next to the seat where the attack unfolded.

After he was arrested by police, the accused told officers he had poured drain cleaner on his estranged partner suspecting her of having an affair with someone else.

A forensic examination later identified the corrosive substance as sulphuric acid.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post. 

