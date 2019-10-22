Hong Kong man who planted needles in bus seats sent for mental assessment

Read also

The same night, Leung Ip-ki boarded the same 48X at New Town Plaza Bus Interchange at 7.01pm and sat on the upper deck. He immediately changed seats when he felt a sharp object puncture his left thigh.

From his new seat, Leung noticed there was a sewing needle pinned to his original chair and watched another woman sit down immediately afterwards.

But because he thought she had no reaction to the seat, he kept quiet and did not tell her about the 1cm needle protruding from the chair.

Lo Wing-sze, however, did feel a sharp object puncture her left thigh so she changed her sitting position, only to get her right thigh punctured as well. Feeling strange, she changed her position again and later moved to another seat when her neighbour disembarked.

She reported the case to a KMB employee at Bayview Garden in Tsuen Wan and went to Yan Chai Hospital for examination, where it was found that she had a puncture wound on each of her thighs.

Leung went to Prince of Wales Hospital two days later.

Security footage on the bus revealed that Mok had sat next to the seat in question after he got on at 6.53pm.