Hong Kong nurse banned from work for 5 months for removing catheter improperly

A Hong Kong nurse has been banned from practising for five months after he was found guilty of unprofessional conduct by improperly removing a catheter from an 83-year-old man who later died.

The Nursing Council of Hong Kong made its ruling on Thursday as the accused nurse, Ho Lok-hei, admitted the two charges he faced.

The case dated back to May 2016, when Ho, then working in Queen Mary Hospital's intensive care unit, removed a catheter from Kay Chee, a patient there. The procedure was done when Kay was sitting in an armchair - a position in which removing a catheter could lead to venous air embolism, a fatal condition where gas blocks veins.

According to standard practice, a catheter should be removed only when a person is lying down. Despite resuscitation, the patient died three days later.

Ho was accused of failing to ensure individual safety by not following the standard practice of removal of the catheter and thus increasing the risk of venous air embolism.

He was also accused of failing to be responsible and accountable for nursing judgments and actions by not being aware of the risks of venous air embolism associated with the removal of a catheter.