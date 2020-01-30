Hong Kong nurses call in sick in protest of refusal to close borders

A hospital worker in protective clothing stands at an entrance to Princess Margaret Hospital, where 23 nurses called in sick on Wednesday.
PHOTO: AFP
Chan Ho-him
South China Morning Post

At least 90 nurses took sick leave on Wednesday at three Hong Kong hospitals, ahead of a potential strike planned by a health care workers' union in protest at the government's response to the coronavirus.

The Hospital Authority confirmed the action, with many of the nurses upset at the refusal to close all border crossings as suggested by lawmakers and workers' unions to guard against the spread of the deadly new virus, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Of those that called in sick, 26 work at Pok Oi Hospital in Yuen Long, while 41 were based at the intensive care unit or operation theatres at the Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in Chai Wan. Another 23 took sick leave at Princess Margaret Hospital in Kwai Chung.

On Tuesday, 15 nurses at Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital, and five nurses at Princess Margaret Hospital also called in sick.

An authority spokesman said human resources would follow up staff's sick leave applications and would deploy suitable manpower to keep services running.

A source familiar with the situation told the Post the nurses took the action to sound the alarm before a real strike, which could come as early as next week, because the government had not been listening to demands from the sector.

"A partial closure of the border is not enough, which is also the root cause of the grievances of many of the nurses," the source said.

"Even though the government announced closing six border checkpoints [out of 15], many people are still able to enter Hong Kong from the mainland."

According to a duty roster at the Chai Wan hospital, out of 12 operating theatres, nurses who were assigned to work at 10 of them had taken sick leave, while two theatres were left only manned by one nurse.

"At least two nurses should be present so as to run one operating theatre," the source said. "That means the operation schedules at the hospital would inevitably be affected, as many of the theatres would not be able to operate as usual."



Dr Luk Che-chung, chief executive of the authority's Hong Kong East Cluster, which oversees the operation and services of the Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital, told the Post six patients have been affected by the incident, including three inpatients and three day surgery patients.

"We informed the latter three [day surgery patients] before they came to our hospital. We are rescheduling for all six," he said.

Joseph Lee Kok-long, chairman of Hong Kong's biggest nurses union, the Association of Hong Kong Nursing Staff, said he did not know the reason for nurses taking sick leave, but agreed many frontline health care workers had been upset by the government's response to the outbreak.

"Most nurses are dedicated to their jobs. Just that [without a complete border closure], it's more or less equal to pushing our frontline medical practitioners to their deaths," Lee said.

The 15,000-strong Hospital Authority Employees Alliance said it would convene a general meeting on Saturday to discuss a strike, which could begin as early as next week, if the government did not close all of the city's borders.

By Wednesday evening, more than 3,000 medical practitioners had signed an online petition pledging to join the potential strike.

A nurse at Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital, who works in paediatrics, also said she supported a potential strike if the government continued to refuse to close all borders to the mainland to prevent a further spread of the virus in the city.

"[We know that] working in the medical sector is of a high risk nature. However, we should not be forced to give up our own lives at work. Not everyone is willing to do that," she said.

The Association of Hong Kong Nursing Staff, which has more than 30,000 members, said it would not rule out a "second wave" of potential strikes, following the alliance's strike, as they had also been preparing for any possible industrial action.

For the latest updates on the Wuhan virus, visit here.

This article was first published in the South China Morning Post.

More about
Wuhan virus china Hong Kong Nurse

TRENDING

Every household in Singapore to get 4 masks; collection starts on Feb 1
Every household in Singapore to get 4 masks; collection starts on Feb 1
No need to wear masks unless ill: Dr Chia Shi-Lu, chairman, GPC Health
No need to wear masks unless ill: Dr Chia Shi-Lu, chairman, GPC Health
Chinese prostitution dens &#039;sell sex on WeChat like it&#039;s fast food&#039;
Chinese prostitution dens 'sell sex on WeChat like it's fast food'
Racist? Malaysians want all Chinese visitors banned
Racist? Malaysians want all Chinese visitors banned
Ip Ching, son of legendary kungfu master Ip Man, died on first day of Chinese New Year
Ip Ching, son of legendary kungfu master Ip Man, died on first day of Chinese New Year
Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Thousands left Wuhan for Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo
Thousands left Wuhan for Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo
Things to do in Ipoh that aren&#039;t eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
Things to do in Ipoh that aren't eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
How long can Chinese New Year cookies be kept?
How long can Chinese New Year cookies be kept?
What happens if you find a winning TOTO ticket?
What happens if you find a winning TOTO ticket?
Woodlands double-murder trial: Victim knew of husband&#039;s debts and wanted to help clear them
Woodlands double-murder trial: Victim knew of husband's debts and wanted to help clear them
Hungarian found dead at Suvarnabhumi Airport
Hungarian found dead at Suvarnabhumi Airport

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here&#039;s the catch
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here's the catch
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes

Home Works

Tempered glass: The dos and don&#039;ts of maintaining your glass furniture
Tempered glass: The dos and don'ts of maintaining your glass furniture
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Young sisters fall from 4th storey of Selangor home
Young sisters fall from 4th storey of Selangor home
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
15-year-old Chinese &#039;grandma&#039; gets plastic surgery to look her age
15-year-old Chinese 'grandma' gets plastic surgery to look her age

SERVICES