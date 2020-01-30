Hong Kong nurses call in sick in protest of refusal to close borders

At least 90 nurses took sick leave on Wednesday at three Hong Kong hospitals, ahead of a potential strike planned by a health care workers' union in protest at the government's response to the coronavirus.

The Hospital Authority confirmed the action, with many of the nurses upset at the refusal to close all border crossings as suggested by lawmakers and workers' unions to guard against the spread of the deadly new virus, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Of those that called in sick, 26 work at Pok Oi Hospital in Yuen Long, while 41 were based at the intensive care unit or operation theatres at the Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in Chai Wan. Another 23 took sick leave at Princess Margaret Hospital in Kwai Chung.

On Tuesday, 15 nurses at Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital, and five nurses at Princess Margaret Hospital also called in sick.

An authority spokesman said human resources would follow up staff's sick leave applications and would deploy suitable manpower to keep services running.

A source familiar with the situation told the Post the nurses took the action to sound the alarm before a real strike, which could come as early as next week, because the government had not been listening to demands from the sector.

"A partial closure of the border is not enough, which is also the root cause of the grievances of many of the nurses," the source said.

"Even though the government announced closing six border checkpoints [out of 15], many people are still able to enter Hong Kong from the mainland."

According to a duty roster at the Chai Wan hospital, out of 12 operating theatres, nurses who were assigned to work at 10 of them had taken sick leave, while two theatres were left only manned by one nurse.

"At least two nurses should be present so as to run one operating theatre," the source said. "That means the operation schedules at the hospital would inevitably be affected, as many of the theatres would not be able to operate as usual."