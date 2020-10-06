Hong Kong nursing home accused of abuse after elderly man who died found with objects in rectum

The family of an elderly man who died four years ago with objects found in his rectum has accused a nursing home of abuse at an inquest on Monday.

The Coroner's Court is investigating the death of 60-year-old Wong Chi-shing, who lived at Cambridge Nursing Home in Ngau Tau Kok before he died of pneumonia on February 2, 2016.

The court heard that gauze and tape were found inside Wong's rectum after he was sent to United Christian Hospital for diarrhoea and vomiting two days before his death.

Wong's family said they believed he was a victim of maltreatment by carers at the nursing home and that they launched a complaint to a male employee about the quality of service at the facility.

Workers at the nursing home, which has been renamed since the incident, denied abusing the late resident, adding there was no male staff member at the time. They admitted, however, that the home did not provide training to staff to prevent abuse.

Wong Chi-ming, the younger brother of the deceased, said the latter had been incapacitated since he suffered a stroke and was fully dependent on others. He lived at Cambridge Nursing Home facilities in Chai Wai, Shau Kei Wan and Sai Wan before moving to the Ngau Tau Kok branch.

A visiting doctor at the Ngau Tau Kok home said Wong also suffered from dementia and had difficulty controlling his bladder and bowel, which required him to put on diapers at all times.

Saleswoman Choi Chiu-yi, the girlfriend of Wong Chi-ming, said when she last visited Wong's brother one week before his death, she complained to a male staff member about the home putting on too many diapers on the resident, causing him discomfort.

The employee later replied that this was because Wong Chi-shing had a bad stomach, she said.

Choi believed that somebody was displeased about her complaints and vented their frustration on the deceased.

Three carers at the nursing home, however, denied knowing any male colleagues during their employment at the facility.

They also denied inserting objects into Wong, or hearing about such an act. They said, however, that they had to restrain Wong on his bed to prevent him from falling or removing his diapers.

One of the carers, Lam Kam-siu, said the supervisor at the nursing home, Lau Wing-mui, had held a meeting on February 7 to reflect on the incident and reminded workers to be careful when they carried out their duties.

The inquest is expected to last six days.

