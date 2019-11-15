Hong Kong official Teresa Cheng hurt in London as protesters surround her

Hong Kong's justice minister hurt her arm in a fall while on an official trip in London on Thursday, in what was the first physical confrontation between a cabinet official and Hong Kong protesters.

Teresa Cheng Yeuk-wah, who was in Britain to promote Hong Kong as a centre of dispute resolution, appeared calm but shocked while surrounded by at least 30 protesters angry about the administration's handling of the anti-government protests.

[BREAKING] Secretary for Justice of the HKSAR Theresa Cheng is attending a event to give a speech but fell on the floor during a protest against her and her government in London#HongKong #HongKongProstest #HongKongProtester #FreedomHK #DemocracyforHongKong pic.twitter.com/L5XYgXNsgX — Chloe Leung (@chloeleungys) November 14, 2019

She later reported the matter to the police and asked them to "take the case seriously and put the culprits to justice", her office said in a statement.

"The secretary for justice castigates the violent mob in London today causing her serious bodily harm on her way to an event venue," it said.

"The secretary denounces all forms of violence and radicalism depriving others' legitimate rights in the pretext of pursuing their political ideals, which would never be in the interest of Hong Kong and any civilised society."

Videos on Twitter did not show whether Cheng, 61, was pushed to the ground or fell.

The Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, which organised her talk, said in a statement that Cheng was "assaulted by a crowd" while entering the building and as a result "sustained an injury to her arm".

"[The] Ciarb is committed to peacefully resolving conflict and deplores the use of violence, particularly to a guest to the United Kingdom."

In a video of her confrontation with the protesters, which lasted for several minutes, people are heard shouting: "Shame on you", "Five demands, not one less" and "Murderer".

At least one protester has died during the protests, which began in June when the government tried to introduce an extradition law that would have allowed the transfer of fugitives between Hong Kong and mainland China. The law has since been withdrawn.