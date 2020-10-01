Hong Kong pair jailed for carrying petrol bombs 'for a friend'

Two men were jailed for possessing petrol bombs by Fanling Court on Thursday.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
Brian Wong
South China Morning Post

Two men were jailed by a Hong Kong court on Thursday for possessing six petrol bombs near a protest scene five months ago.

Li Jinpeng, 36, who is unemployed and businessman Ching Wai-ming, 61, were sentenced to 12 months and 14 months in prison at Fanling Court respectively, over one joint count of possessing offensive weapons in a public place.

The pair admitted carrying the petrol bombs outside Villa Sunshine in Tin Shui Wai in the early hours of August 15.

The previous evening, protesters gathered outside Tin Shui Wai Police Station - about 1km from the scene - where they burned incense and shone laser beams at the building before police dispersed the crowd.

Defence counsel David Boyton said the pair had merely held the bombs for a friend, but refused to say why they did so.

He said both his clients "did not think properly" before committing the offence.

Passing sentence, acting principal magistrate Don So Man-lung set a starting point of 21 months in jail for both defendants, after finding the bombs were likely to be used to wound others, rather than cause damage to property.

"There was no actual injury inflicted on people, but the potential danger cannot be ignored," he said.

He reduced their terms by seven months to credit their guilty plea. He further awarded Li a two months reduction in consideration of his clear criminal record.

The court heard police officers arrived at the scene that morning initially to investigate a missing person, only to find four men acting suspiciously near a private car parked on a bicycle lane.

The group of four fled, but three of them, including the two defendants, were subdued on the spot. The remaining one jumped into the car and made his escape, but a box dropped out of its open boot in the process. Officers found six petrol bombs in the box.

The third arrestee had absconded after being granted bail by police.

In another courtroom, fashion designer Wong Yuen-yu, 23, pleaded guilty to possessing offensive weapons in a public place after she was caught carrying three petrol bombs during a protest in Tai Po.

On October 13 last year, the court heard she and some 20 protesters occupied Kwong Fuk Road at around 6pm, before police conducted a sweep and made arrests. Police found the bombs in her bag after restraining her.

Boyton, who also represented Wong, said she pleaded guilty to the offence on the basis that she had only tried to take the offensive weapons away from the scene. He said the arrest was "unfortunate".

Magistrate So called for a background report before passing sentence on January 24.

In remanding the defendant, he said: "Because of the gravity of the offence and the potential danger to society, a term of imprisonment is inevitable. It's just a matter of how long."

Over in Tuen Mun Court, a part-time barista pleaded guilty to defiling the national flag out of impulse during a protest last year.

But Tang Chi-lok, 21, pleaded not guilty to another count of possessing an instrument fit for unlawful purposes. He was accused of carrying a spanner, seven Allen keys, a flame gun and one can of lighter fluid.

Prosecutors accepted his guilty plea on the flag charge and agreed to offer no evidence on the other count.

The court heard protesters gathered outside Tuen Mun Town Hall on September 21, pulled down the national flag there and threw it on the ground.

Live television footage showed, three protesters - one of whom police identified as Tang - setting the flag on fire with a flame gun, then tearing it apart and trampling on the burnt shreds.

Tang was arrested that night amid an unlawful assembly in Yuen Long.

Assistant director of public prosecutions Anthony Chau Tin-hang asked the court to send Tang to jail, as he had endangered some 40 people, including members of the press, who were at the scene by setting fire to the flag.

His lawyer Jessica Chan Wing-yin pleaded for leniency, saying it was an out-of-character incident.

She submitted three paintings drawn by her client and described him as a talented and aspiring teen widely praised by teachers and employers.

Tang Chi-lok with the three paintings his lawyer submitted to the court.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Acting principal magistrate Cheung Kit-yee will sentence Tang on January 29 pending a community service report. She warned that all sentencing options remained open.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

