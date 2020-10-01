Hong Kong pair jailed for carrying petrol bombs 'for a friend'

Two men were jailed by a Hong Kong court on Thursday for possessing six petrol bombs near a protest scene five months ago.

Li Jinpeng, 36, who is unemployed and businessman Ching Wai-ming, 61, were sentenced to 12 months and 14 months in prison at Fanling Court respectively, over one joint count of possessing offensive weapons in a public place.

The pair admitted carrying the petrol bombs outside Villa Sunshine in Tin Shui Wai in the early hours of August 15.

The previous evening, protesters gathered outside Tin Shui Wai Police Station - about 1km from the scene - where they burned incense and shone laser beams at the building before police dispersed the crowd.

Defence counsel David Boyton said the pair had merely held the bombs for a friend, but refused to say why they did so.

He said both his clients "did not think properly" before committing the offence.

Passing sentence, acting principal magistrate Don So Man-lung set a starting point of 21 months in jail for both defendants, after finding the bombs were likely to be used to wound others, rather than cause damage to property.

"There was no actual injury inflicted on people, but the potential danger cannot be ignored," he said.

He reduced their terms by seven months to credit their guilty plea. He further awarded Li a two months reduction in consideration of his clear criminal record.

The court heard police officers arrived at the scene that morning initially to investigate a missing person, only to find four men acting suspiciously near a private car parked on a bicycle lane.

The group of four fled, but three of them, including the two defendants, were subdued on the spot. The remaining one jumped into the car and made his escape, but a box dropped out of its open boot in the process. Officers found six petrol bombs in the box.

The third arrestee had absconded after being granted bail by police.