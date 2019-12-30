Hong Kong police admit officer showing reporter's ID to live-streaming camera during protest was 'inappropriate'

Hong Kong police admitted on Friday it was inappropriate for an officer to display a reporter's ID card in front of a live-streaming camera during a protest a day earlier, and pledged to co-operate with the privacy watchdog's investigation.

"There was something inappropriate about the police officer who was responsible for stopping and searching [the reporter]," Chief Superintendent Kenneth Kwok Ka-chuen of the police public relations branch said at the force's regular briefing.

"Police will actively look into the incident and will also co-operate with the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data when needed."

Kwok would not say whether the officer in question, who was still on duty, had broken the law.

On Friday morning, Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data Stephen Wong Kai-yi said his office had not yet received a complaint, but would "launch a proactive investigation" after what he called "prima facie evidence" the law had been broken.

Wong was responding after two journalists' groups in the city condemned the officer's actions and claimed he had effectively doxxed Stand News reporter Ronson Chan.

The incident happened on Thursday inside a shopping centre in Tai Po, which police had entered to clear a group of black-clad protesters.

Chan, who was live-streaming the operation with a camera, asked whether some masked men armed with batons were police officers.

"These officers are wearing no warrant cards and you cannot tell who they are," Chan was heard saying in a video published by Stand News.

One of the masked men then responded: "There is no identification, so I'm not police."