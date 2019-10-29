Hong Kong police admits 'aggressive tactics' amid force-media tensions

Hong Kong's embattled police force has admitted to an aggressive shift in tactics when dealing with the ongoing unrest in the city, while journalist associations have hit out at an increasing number of reporters injured as they cover the demonstrations.

Following several confrontations between the force and members of the media on Sunday - when a Post video journalist was struck by a stray projectile - a police press conference on Monday was held up for 30 minutes as reporters seized the chance to protest.

A freelance journalist read a statement accusing officers of ripping reporters' masks off and pepper-spraying them in acts that "interfered with press freedoms".

The Foreign Correspondents' Club, Hong Kong News Executives' Association, Hong Kong Journalists Association and Hong Kong Press Photographers Association all issued statements condemning police's use of force against reporters.

Once the police media briefing could start, Chief Superintendent John Tse Chun-chung, head of the force's public relations branch, confirmed officers had changed their tactics to curb the violence.

Senior Superintendent Wong Wai-shun, at the same briefing, said: "We will adopt a more proactive approach and try to combat vandalism and illegal acts. We hope it will be effective [in creating] a better situation in the future."

Journalists shine flashlights in protest against police during a press conference by the force. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

In response to public concerns about the identification of officers, Tse said the force had rolled out new "operational call signs", with staff on the front line wearing white tags on their vests stating their unit and section.

"The call signs are unique [to each officer]," he said. "But considering the growing number of cases of doxxing, we must find a balance between allowing the public to file complaints and protecting the privacy of our officers and their families."

Tse said only some officers on duty over the weekend had worn the signs and there was no timeline for their full deployment.