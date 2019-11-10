Hong Kong police 'allowed to remove' masks from reporters and patients

Hong Kong police have the right to remove masks from reporters and patients at any time, the force's top brass have told frontline officers and that anyone who resists can be arrested.

The Post was told the force held its first seminar with 400 officers at the police headquarters in Wan Chai on Wednesday evening, briefing them on the details of the newly enacted anti-mask law and related guidelines.

The city's leader, Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, last Friday invoked the colonial-era Emergency Regulations Ordinance to enact a ban on masks at public assemblies after the 17th straight weekend of protests triggered by the government's now-withdrawn extradition bill.

The Prohibition on Face Covering Regulation states that performing an activity connected to employment that requires facial coverings for physical safety can be used as a "reasonable excuse" or defence when a person is prosecuted.

The same exemption applies to those with a "pre-existing medical or health reason".

The law also gives police the power to remove a mask from anyone in a public place whenever they reasonably believe the person is wearing the covering to prevent identification.

Facial coverings are also allowed for religious reasons.

A chief inspector who attended the talk said the top brass made it clear that the law granted officers the power to remove a journalist's mask for an identity check even if he or she was covering a protest.

"If the reporter refuses to take off the mask, we've been told we can make an arrest," the insider said.

"The same applies to a patient who is proven they are sick with a medical certificate. Wearing the mask to prevent transmission of illness does not count. Even if one has a medical document in their hand, they must take off the mask when asked."

He added that the burden of proof rested with the defendant, while officers were advised to give a warning twice if the situation allowed.

"If the arrestees think they can offer a reasonable excuse for covering their faces at an assembly, they can tell the judge during the trial, according to the law," the chief inspector said.

"In any situation, a person must remove the mask when asked to identify themselves. No reasonable excuse is allowed. Surely he or she can wear it again after the check."