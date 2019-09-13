Hong Kong police ban weekend rally for fear of more violence and chaos

Hong Kong police have banned a mass rally and march planned for Sunday, the second time organiser the Civil Human Rights Front has been denied permission to hold an anti-government protest over fears of violence and chaos.

The objection, on the grounds there had been "chaos", "violence", "road blockages" and "destruction" after previous marches organised by the front, came as Hong Kong braced for citywide protests on Friday. Demonstrators planned to gather in major public parks and climb the iconic Lion Rock and Victoria Peak for "alternative" Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations.

The MTR Corporation confirmed on Thursday it would not provide overnight services on Friday as usual for the popular festival and that all stations would close at normal times, although train frequencies would be stepped up from 3pm to cope with the increased flow of passengers.

Protests were also planned for Wong Tai Sin, Kwun Tong, Tuen Mun, Tin Shui Wai and Sai Wan Ho on Saturday, with another bid to jam traffic to the airport also reportedly being plotted.

The front will file an appeal against the police objection.