Hong Kong police break down the cost of Sunday's night of violence

Anti-government protesters on Sunday threw more than 100 petrol bombs, damaged 11 MTR station entrances and a number of police stations, banks and shops - including one retailer that lost over HK$2 million (S$347,179) worth of products - the force has revealed.

Four police officers were injured while 100 sets of traffic lights were damaged and 16 bus routes suspended in the heart of Kowloon during the violence that heralded the city's 20th straight weekend of unrest.

Cheuk Hau-yip, regional commander of Kowloon West, said on Monday that one damaged shop had lost HK$2.5 million worth of phones and other electronic products.

Protest organisers estimated 350,000 people joined the illegal march from Salisbury Garden in Tsim Sha Tsui to the West Kowloon terminus of the high-speed rail link. But some protesters later broke off to other areas such as Mong Kok, Tai Kok Tsui and Sham Shui Po, occupying major thoroughfares including Canton Road and Nathan Road.

Apart from deploying water cannon, the force said they also used 260 rounds of tear gas, 130 rounds of rubber bullets, 20 beanbag rounds and 40 sponge grenades during their dispersal operation.