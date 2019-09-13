Hong Kong police confirm video showing officer swinging baton in station is real

Hong Kong police have confirmed an officer filmed himself swinging a baton inside a police station and the conduct was "not appropriate", but said the incident was not relevant to the recent issuing of extendable batons as it happened more than a year ago.

On Tuesday, the police announced off-duty officers would be given the batons after their shifts to "execute constabulary duties".

A seven-second video of a man in police uniform waving a baton and performing several martial arts moves on camera was then widely circulated online on the same day.

At a press conference on Thursday, Senior Superintendent Kong Wing-cheung confirmed the man in the video was a policeman.

"We confirm that this video was recorded in February 2018 … the police officer shown in the video was deployed to armoury duty," Kong said.

Kong said the incident had nothing to do with the announcement on Wednesday concerning extendable batons, as the filming had occurred beforehand.