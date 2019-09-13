Hong Kong police confirm video showing officer swinging baton in station is real

Hong Kong police have confirmed an officer filmed himself swinging a baton inside a police station and the conduct was "not appropriate", but said the incident was not relevant to the recent issuing of extendable batons as it happened more than a year ago.
On Tuesday, the police announced off-duty officers would be given the batons after their shifts to "execute constabulary duties".
A seven-second video of a man in police uniform waving a baton and performing several martial arts moves on camera was then widely circulated online on the same day.
At a press conference on Thursday, Senior Superintendent Kong Wing-cheung confirmed the man in the video was a policeman.
"We confirm that this video was recorded in February 2018 … the police officer shown in the video was deployed to armoury duty," Kong said.
Kong said the incident had nothing to do with the announcement on Wednesday concerning extendable batons, as the filming had occurred beforehand.
"We have to admit that the conduct is not appropriate and the corresponding police district has been looking into the issue to see if anybody should be held accountable," Kong said. "At this stage, I think it is too early to discuss disciplinary actions to be taken." Also on Tuesday, the police assured the public officers would follow strict guidelines and only use the batons when necessary. "Our colleagues are not going to take their gear out for no reason and play with them," Kong said at the time. According to an internal memo issued on Tuesday, police officers were told to make a report to their supervisors whenever they used the batons. Kong said on Thursday police would see if the incident in 2018 had been reported. Tuesday's memo said the issuing of extendable batons was related to "operational needs for Operation Tiderider". Tiderider is the code name for the operation dealing with the anti-government protests sweeping the city. It also said the batons would be ready to be collected at various police stations on Tuesday afternoon. Democratic Party lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting disputed Kong's claim that the video was irrelevant to the new arrangement over extendable batons. "It is of course related, it shows conduct issues within the police," Lam said. The lawmaker also questioned how the police could monitor if officers adhered to the Police General Orders in using the new batons. This article was first published in South China Morning Post.
