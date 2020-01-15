Hong Kong police consider arming officers with electroshock devices

Police are looking at arming officers with weapons that stun suspects or entangle them in nets in a move that would bolster their response to protests in Hong Kong, the Post has learned.

Security experts and rank-and-file officers said the plan would help plug gaps in the force's arsenal and provide safer alternative to firearms, but human rights groups warned of the health risks, such as cardiac arrest.

A senior police source said they had been comparing different models of electroshock devices and net guns available on the market.

"The purpose is to enrich the use-of-force options, instead of increasing the force level or bringing in lethal weapons," the source told the Post.

"It benefits both officers and suspects, as the longer the suspect resists or struggles [during arrest], the higher the chance we both get hurt."

The exploration of new hardware comes after police reviewed Operation Tiderider, which was launched in June last year to deal with street protests.

Nearly 7,000 people have been arrested, the youngest aged 11, over the civil unrest, which was sparked by the now-withdrawn extradition bill and is now into its eighth month after developing into a wider anti-government campaign.

Masked radicals in the movement have trashed railway stations and businesses with links to mainland China, occupied the airport and universities, and set roadblocks on major thoroughfares.

The police source, who said they would consider any tools for effective arrests, added many suspects continued to fight back when being apprehended, leading officers to respond with batons and pepper spray, which the source said had triggered accusations of brutality.

Since June, police have fired more than 16,000 rounds of tear gas, 10,000 rubber bullets, 2,000 beanbag rounds and 19 live rounds.

Tasers and stun guns - devices that deliver a modulated electric current designed to disrupt voluntary control of muscles - are used by law enforcers overseas, including those in the United States, Britain, Australia and Singapore.

Police in Shanghai demonstrate the use of a net gun.

PHOTO: Reuters

American, Japanese and Taiwanese police are also equipped with net guns, which release material to entangle the target.

The Post was told that Hong Kong police tested stun devices in the wake of the Mong Kok riot in 2016, when hundreds went on a rampage on the first night of Lunar New Year after a crackdown on illegal food hawkers.

But the force then did not take the idea forward due to health and political concerns. The proposal resurfaced recently alongside deterioration in the social situation.

Chairman of the Junior Police Officers' Association, Lam Chi-wai, welcomed any weapons that helped increase the distance between police and suspects, as he said officers were "having brushes with death" when "dealing with the mobs".

"These weapons are less lethal and the effects on suspects are temporary. If they were adopted along appropriate tactics and guidelines, I believe they can boost the force's capability to curb violence," Lam said.

According to data collected by Amnesty International, at least 500 people in the US died between 2001 and 2012 after being tasered during arrest or while in custody.

The group has called for tighter restrictions on such weapons, adding they should only be used in situations where police would otherwise consider using firearms.

Another police insider said the force would study and test the side effects before adopting any new weapon. "The effectiveness of pepper spray has decreased as protesters now have better protective gear," he said.