Hong Kong police constable gets 8 months' jail for cheating ex-lover

A police constable was sentenced to eight months in jail by a local court for conning his former girlfriend out of HK$157,871 (S$27,734), a crime he claimed to have committed after overspending on food and drinks with his colleagues.

Cheung Wing-ting, 25, duped the woman into making 20 loans and lending her credit card for him to buy a Rolex watch valued at HK$62,371.

Cheung, a Narcotics Bureau officer at the time of the offence, told her he needed the money to repay mortgages and loans, and pay medical fees incurred after being diagnosed with a brain illness. He also claimed he needed the timepiece for his work as a London gold investment agent.

But when he was interviewed by officers at the Independent Commission Against Corruption in July last year, he admitted under caution that he had no loans or outstanding medical expenses to settle at the time of the offence, and had never resigned from the police force to engage in the London gold trade.

Cheung pleaded guilty to three counts of fraud at West Kowloon Court on Wednesday, after the city's corruption watchdog agreed to withdraw a charge of perverting the course of justice accusing him of pressuring his former partner to drop her allegations against him.

In sentencing him, Magistrate Jason Wan Siu-ming said a custodial sentence was appropriate, as the scam took place over a long period and involved repeated offences committed by the defendant, who had cheated his ex-girlfriend out of a considerable amount of money.