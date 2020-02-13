Hong Kong police decry 'chaos' created by anti-government protests as 12 arrested amid coronavirus outbreak

In a handout photo, police displayed items including gas masks seized from 12 suspects arrested for an illegal gathering at Kwai Luen Estate in Kwai Chung in Hong Kong.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
Clifford Lo
South China Morning Post

Six students were among 12 suspected anti-government protesters arrested for an illegal gathering at a Hong Kong public housing estate on Tuesday night, an act police said only added to the chaos as the city battles the coronavirus, now dubbed Covid-19.

Officers were called to the area outside Kwai Luen Estate in Kwai Chung at about 10.15pm in response to a call saying a group of people were gathering and shouting.

The 10 men and two women, aged from 14 to 28, were arrested about 400 metres away from an area where anti-government protesters had set up road barricades half an hour earlier.

Reflective safety vests with labels reading "first aid", communication devices, posters printed with political demands and slogans, gloves, helmets and gas masks were confiscated from the group, police said.

A handout photo. Police said they were investigating whether protesters arrested on February 12 had falsely identified themselves as first aid workers.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Speaking on Wednesday, Superintendent Iu Wing-kan, assistant Kwai Tsing district commander, said police were investigating whether the 12 suspects were linked to the illegal road blockage and if they had falsely identified themselves as first aid workers.

"Initial investigation showed the arrested suspects did not have any qualification to administer first aid," he said.

All 12 were arrested on suspicion of unlawful assembly and possession of instruments fit for unlawful purpose.

The superintendent went on to condemn those who set up the road barricades, saying the act brought "more trouble and chaos to the community" as the city was fighting the outbreak of the coronavirus, which on Wednesday was officially named Covid-19 by the World Health Organisation.

Hong Kong has experienced eight months of protests sparked by the now-withdrawn extradition bill, which would have allowed the transfer of fugitives to jurisdictions with which Hong Kong does not have existing agreements, including Taiwan and mainland China.

Since the protests began in June, radicals have destroyed traffic lights and set street fires, attacked police stations with petrol bombs, vandalised MTR stations and lines, shops and banks, and occupied universities.

They have also attacked police officers on the front line, hurling petrol bombs and bricks.

Police have responded by firing more than 16,000 rounds of tear gas, 10,000 rubber bullets, 2,000 beanbag rounds and 19 live rounds.

So far, more than 7,000 people have been arrested for various protest-related offences, including rioting, possessing explosives and firearms without a licence, and arson.

According to police, two in five of those arrested were students, with more than 1,100 still in secondary school.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
Hong Kong asia illegal Hong Kong protests police coronavirus Wuhan virus

TRENDING

Goblin actress Go Soo-jung dies at age 24
Goblin actress dies at age 24
Man curses SingPost employees with coronavirus. SingPost exec delivers masterful comeback
Man curses SingPost employees with coronavirus. SingPost exec delivers masterful comeback
Doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air &#039;filter&#039; - here&#039;s how to do it
Doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air 'filter' - here's how to do it
Chief medical officer responds to view that everyone should wear a mask to avoid coronavirus infection
Chief medical officer responds to view that everyone should wear a mask to avoid coronavirus infection
No joke: &#039;He asked whether I felt bad for his penis&#039;, K-pop idol&#039;s ex reveals
No joke: 'He asked whether I felt bad for his penis', K-pop idol's ex reveals
Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Diary of a coronavirus survivor: Wuhan nurse claims she recovered from virus at home
Diary of a coronavirus survivor: Wuhan nurse claims she recovered from virus at home
2 men, including S&#039;porean, die of burns from Jurong Island chemical plant fire
2 men, including S'porean, die of burns from Jurong Island chemical plant fire
No joke: Yang Mi caught reading lesbian manga because of reflection in sunglasses
No joke: Yang Mi caught reading lesbian manga because of reflection in sunglasses
Banker blunder: Hong Kong trainees caught hiking instead of working at home
Banker blunder: Hong Kong trainees caught hiking instead of working at home
Coronavirus: Why did Singapore have more cases than Hong Kong - until now?
Coronavirus: Why did Singapore have more cases than Hong Kong - until now?
TikTok user gains fame for videos of life in Wuhan in coronavirus lockdown
TikTok user gains fame for videos of life in Wuhan in coronavirus lockdown

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Singaporean women share their worst Tinder date stories
Singaporean women share their worst Tinder date stories
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
Kids with working mums grow into happy adults
Kids with working mums grow into happy adults
The best places to buy second-hand luxury bags and accessories in Singapore
The best places to buy second-hand luxury bags and accessories in Singapore

Home Works

House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

2-year-old boy flung out of car in Malaysian highway collision
2-year-old boy flung out of car in Malaysian highway collision
Notice outside Ubi clinic &#039;turning away patients with fever and flu&#039; confuses netizens
Notice outside Ubi clinic 'turning away patients with fever and flu' confuses netizens
Disinfectant on Chinese man&#039;s body ignites near heater
Disinfectant on Chinese man's body ignites near heater
&#039;You nurses always walk around with virus on you&#039;: Nurses shunned, ostracised for wearing uniform
'You nurses always walk around with virus on you': Nurses shunned, ostracised for wearing uniform

SERVICES