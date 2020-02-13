Hong Kong police decry 'chaos' created by anti-government protests as 12 arrested amid coronavirus outbreak

Six students were among 12 suspected anti-government protesters arrested for an illegal gathering at a Hong Kong public housing estate on Tuesday night, an act police said only added to the chaos as the city battles the coronavirus, now dubbed Covid-19.

Officers were called to the area outside Kwai Luen Estate in Kwai Chung at about 10.15pm in response to a call saying a group of people were gathering and shouting.

The 10 men and two women, aged from 14 to 28, were arrested about 400 metres away from an area where anti-government protesters had set up road barricades half an hour earlier.

Reflective safety vests with labels reading "first aid", communication devices, posters printed with political demands and slogans, gloves, helmets and gas masks were confiscated from the group, police said.

A handout photo. Police said they were investigating whether protesters arrested on February 12 had falsely identified themselves as first aid workers.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Speaking on Wednesday, Superintendent Iu Wing-kan, assistant Kwai Tsing district commander, said police were investigating whether the 12 suspects were linked to the illegal road blockage and if they had falsely identified themselves as first aid workers.

"Initial investigation showed the arrested suspects did not have any qualification to administer first aid," he said.

All 12 were arrested on suspicion of unlawful assembly and possession of instruments fit for unlawful purpose.

The superintendent went on to condemn those who set up the road barricades, saying the act brought "more trouble and chaos to the community" as the city was fighting the outbreak of the coronavirus, which on Wednesday was officially named Covid-19 by the World Health Organisation.

Hong Kong has experienced eight months of protests sparked by the now-withdrawn extradition bill, which would have allowed the transfer of fugitives to jurisdictions with which Hong Kong does not have existing agreements, including Taiwan and mainland China.

Since the protests began in June, radicals have destroyed traffic lights and set street fires, attacked police stations with petrol bombs, vandalised MTR stations and lines, shops and banks, and occupied universities.

They have also attacked police officers on the front line, hurling petrol bombs and bricks.