Hong Kong police deny misconduct accusations, including arson and grinning officers

Hong Kong's police force denied accusations of misconduct on Monday after coming under fire for several incidents over the weekend, including an officer posing as a protester who fired a live round after being attacked.

Senior Superintendent Kelvin Kong Wing-cheung also rejected claims that undercover officers set fire to the Wan Chai MTR station on Sunday.

"The police would never commit any illegal acts, let alone arson, when we are in disguise," said Kong at the daily press conference. "Disguise is a common tactic used in police investigations and arrests. The main goal here is to arrest radical and violent protesters."

Senior Superintendent Li Kwai-wah, of the Organised Crime and Triad Bureau, said a masked officer posing as a protester aimed his pistol at protesters and fired a warning shot into the air because he felt he was in danger. He said the officer fired the live round on Sunday on Johnston Road near Southorn Playground in Wan Chai.

"Even before he could carry out his duties, he was found out by violent protesters, who punched him then assaulted him with weapons," Li said.

Li did not comment on a video circulating online that appears to show plain-clothes officers getting out of a police vehicle and digging up bricks from the pavement.