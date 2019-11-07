Hong Kong police hunt suspected poisoner after four dogs die, three fall ill

Three surviving dogs were taken to the SPCA’s headquarters in Wan Chai.

Four of seven dogs suspected to have been poisoned died at a village house in the Hong Kong border area of Ta Kwu Ling on Wednesday, sparking a criminal investigation.

The three surviving dogs were taken to the headquarters of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) in Wan Chai, where they were being treated by vets.

The seven adult mongrels were among 17 dogs being kept at the house in Tai Po Tin village, off Ping Che Road, Ta Kwu Ling.