Hong Kong police investigate death of man who fell from yacht in Victoria Harbour

The man was a crewman on the yacht Sweet Dream, which is moored at the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
Kristin Huang
South China Morning Post

Hong Kong police were on Sunday investigating the death of a Filipino who fell into Victoria Harbour from a yacht the day before.

The police said the 48-year-old accidentally fell overboard on Saturday and rescue efforts by his friend and fellow crewman, surnamed Wan, were unsuccessful.

A passing yacht was able to save Wan and recover the overboard man, according to police.

The man was sent to the Ruttonjee Hospital in Wan Chai, where he was pronounced dead.

"The body will be examined and the cause of death will be determined after that," a police spokesman said.

The police said they received calls for help on Saturday after the man fell into the sea about 1km off the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal.

The Post has learned the accident took place aboard a 47-foot yacht owned by a member of the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club. The ship is moored at the Causeway Bay Typhoon Shelter, next to the club.

A group of police officers went on board of the yacht on Sunday morning to collect evidence.

The 170-year-old yacht club, one of the oldest and largest sports clubs in Hong Kong, said through a spokeswoman that the organisation was sorry for the tragedy.

The club said it could not provide further information about the deceased because he was not a member.

The accident occurred a day before the club's annual Solaris Yachts Around the Island Race, which on Sunday drew the participation of more than 200 yachts.

