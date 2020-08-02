Hong Kong police officer delivered face masks to his family using official vehicle

A Hong Kong police officer might face disciplinary action after he used an official vehicle to transport surgical masks to family while on duty.

The investigation came after a video clip online showed a sergeant attached to the traffic division of Kowloon West regional headquarters stopped at Tai Hang Tung Estate in Shek Kip Mei on Sunday night.

The officer is seen handing two green boxes to a woman through the window of the front passenger seat.

Local media claimed the two boxes were masks made by Hong Kong prisoners, who are working around the clock at Lo Wu Correctional Institution to boost production for government supply, amid the coronavirus outbreak and a shortage of protective gear.

On Friday, a police spokesman denied the masks had come from the prison, but admitted the incident and said a disciplinary investigation was under way.

"No government epidemic-prevention supplies were used for personal purposes. In response to the incident, the force is launching a disciplinary investigation into the use of a police vehicle," the spokesman said.

"We attach great importance to officers' integrity and will handle the matter fairly if any misconduct is found."

A police source familiar with the matter said the sergeant had recently ordered surgical masks and delivered the stock to his family by taking advantage of the police vehicle while on duty.