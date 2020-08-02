Hong Kong police officer delivered face masks to his family using official vehicle

A Hong Kong police officer might face disciplinary action after he used an official vehicle to transport surgical masks to family while on duty.
The investigation came after a video clip online showed a sergeant attached to the traffic division of Kowloon West regional headquarters stopped at Tai Hang Tung Estate in Shek Kip Mei on Sunday night.
The officer is seen handing two green boxes to a woman through the window of the front passenger seat.
Local media claimed the two boxes were masks made by Hong Kong prisoners, who are working around the clock at Lo Wu Correctional Institution to boost production for government supply, amid the coronavirus outbreak and a shortage of protective gear.
On Friday, a police spokesman denied the masks had come from the prison, but admitted the incident and said a disciplinary investigation was under way.
"No government epidemic-prevention supplies were used for personal purposes. In response to the incident, the force is launching a disciplinary investigation into the use of a police vehicle," the spokesman said.
"We attach great importance to officers' integrity and will handle the matter fairly if any misconduct is found."
A police source familiar with the matter said the sergeant had recently ordered surgical masks and delivered the stock to his family by taking advantage of the police vehicle while on duty.
"We have checked the security footage around the estate and confirmed that the products concerned were not government supply," the source said. "But it is inappropriate for him to use the vehicle in this way." Separately, a superintendent was facing disciplinary action after he sent a big box of surgical masks to Wuhan, in the name of Hong Kong Police Force. A picture circulating online showed a parcel, destined for a hospital in Wuhan, with the words, "Donation by Hong Kong Police. Masks 520 piece. 520 (I love you). Haba Sir", written on it. The insider said the superintendent's supervisor had given him a verbal warning. "A donation in the force's name would give the wrong impression to members of the public as the city is fighting for masks as well," the insider said. "What if there are problems with the masks he sent? The force might have to therefore bear responsibility. We will launch a disciplinary action into him as well." On Friday, Hong Kong confirmed another case of infection, taking the city's total to 25. Among them, a 39-year-old man on Tuesday became the first local fatality related to the outbreak. For the latest updates on the Wuhan virus, visit here. This article was first published in South China Morning Post.
