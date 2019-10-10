Hong Kong police officer guilty of stealing $75,000 'lost property' Rolex

Constable Chow Hop-chun, 28, handling the Rolex Cally-Daytona turned in to Cheung Sha Wan Police Station on June 26, 2017.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
Jasmine Siu
South China Morning Post

A Hong Kong police officer was on Wednesday found guilty of stealing a HK$425,000 (S$75,097) Rolex watch that was turned in as lost property.

Constable Chow Hop-chun, 28, claimed he put the blue-dialled Rolex Cally-Daytona in his belt bag on June 26, 2017, to await instructions on how to package it for the exhibit office. He said he forgot the watch was in his bag when he got distracted by his police duties that day.

Chow said he searched Cheung Sha Wan Police Station as soon as he realised the watch was missing and put his own counterfeit black-dialled Rolex in the exhibit office to "buy time". He said he bought his watch in Shenzen for a few hundred dollars.

The District Court heard that Chow returned the real Rolex to the exhibit office, and retrieved his own watch and threw it away, after a call from the owner who had been told his expensive watch was at the police station.

But District Judge Katherine Lo Kit-yee found Chow's story unbelievable. She observed that he had no reason to put the watch in his bag in the first place and that his behaviour aroused suspicion that he wanted it for himself.

She also questioned whether Chow had tried his best to look for the purportedly missing watch, pointing out that his replacement fake watch was submitted to the exhibit office just six minutes after he signed the receipt for the real Rolex.

The judge concluded that the only inference to be drawn was that Chow had dishonestly appropriated the Rolex with the intention of depriving the watch owner of his property - and he was found guilty of theft.

Chow, who previously denied the allegations, cried in the dock upon learning of the conviction, which was his first offence. He was remanded into custody to await sentencing on November 22.

The court heard he had been suspended from the police since July 2017.

Chow's defence counsel, Eric Kwok Tung-ming SC, said in mitigation that it had been Chow's childhood dream to serve the Hong Kong Police Force and he had worked hard to be accepted in May 2014.

The counsel argued that the offence was "out of character" and revealed that his client was considered "highly effective" in the police force's internal assessment.

"This offence was a very unfortunate incident," Kwok said. "His life is ruined by a moment's ill judgment."

Theft carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, but the District Court can only hand down jail terms of up to seven years.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

