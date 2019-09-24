Hong Kong police say video showing officers kicking man 'doctored'

The video, filmed from above, claims to show at least 20 riot police surrounding a man in a yellow vest and one officer kicking him.
PHOTO: Screengrab from Youtube/hin7410
Zoe Low
South China Morning Post

Hong Kong police have denied accusations they kicked a man during a rally in Yuen Long on Saturday and challenged witnesses to come forward, saying a video filmed by a local only showed officers kicking "a yellow object".

Police, who added they had seen other videos which showed no assault, were referring to the video filmed by a resident from a flat at Fung Yau Street North, which purported to show at least 20 riot police surrounding a man in a yellow vest, and one officer kicking him.

Local volunteer group "protect the children", which is often seen on the front line of protests trying to negotiate with police, said the man was a member and had suffered injuries consistent with being kicked.

However, acting senior superintendent of New Territories North, Vasco Williams, denied the accusation at a press conference on Monday and said the man had been arrested for assaulting police.

"You mentioned a video which shows what appears to be an officer kicking a yellow object on the ground, we don't know what that object is, but there are other videos which show no assault," Williams said.

However, police did not show the film Williams mentioned at the press conference. Williams said he had seen clips that proved the resident's video was "doctored".

"The video was very out of focus, it could be an object, person, a bag or a vest," Williams said.

When asked to show the film, he said it could be found on Facebook and told reporters to find it themselves.

On Sunday night, the Good Neighbour North District Church said it was waiting for the volunteer to be released to take further action.

After Williams' remarks, the church posted a response on its Facebook page.

"We spoke to the local residents, what they saw was our volunteer and not an object," it said.

Over the weekend, police arrested 82 people on a range of charges including unlawful assembly, possession of offensive weapons, and desecrating the national flag.

Summarising the weekend's protests, Chief Superintendent John Tse Chun-chung said protesters were putting Hong Kong on the verge of a "man-made disaster" by rampaging across the city, starting fires on the street, hurling petrol bombs, attacking innocent people, and damaging property.

Three of the arrested were "self-proclaimed first-aid workers" and two of them were found with laser pens, Tse said.

Meanwhile, a Post video producer was hit on the left arm with a baton on Sunday while covering protests in Sha Tin.

The incident happened around 6.20pm, after police fired their last round of tear gas in New Town Plaza.

As protesters retreated and ran up a platform in the complex to get to the riverside, the Post employee followed the crowd up a flight of stairs, and pressed himself against the wall to make way for others, when elite officers from the tactical squad, known as Raptors, rushed up from behind him.

One of them hit him on the left arm with a baton, yelling an obscenity at him.

The baton left a red mark on the producer's arm, but he could not detect the identification number on the officer as the latter had ran off by then. The producer was wearing a press vest and carrying a camera.

However, Tse said the force did not have a record of batons being used at that time.

"Police do not target reporters intentionally, I can advise that no matter reporters or self-proclaimed first aiders do not come in direct contact with police and keep a safe distance from police officers in operation mode," Tse said.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
Hong Kong Hong Kong protests police

TRENDING

Rosamund Kwan looks old at 57th birthday party, netizen calls her &#039;scary&#039; and a &#039;witch&#039;
Rosamund Kwan looks old at 57th birthday party, netizen calls her 'scary' and a 'witch'
Chinese student throws alleged bully off 4th floor of school building
Chinese student throws alleged bully off 4th floor of school building
Woman in Malaysia collapses, dies after seeing group smash car outside her home that was later razed
Woman in Malaysia collapses, dies after seeing group smash car outside her home that was later razed
Dead baby discovered in clogged toilet at Malaysia bus terminal
Dead baby discovered in clogged toilet at Malaysia bus terminal
Thai divers spot great white shark in waters off Bali
Thai divers spot great white shark in waters off Bali
65-year-old cyclist in e-scooter accident on life support, family told to prepare for the worst
65-year-old cyclist in e-scooter accident on life support, family told to prepare for the worst
Teen killers cry non-stop in lockup after allegedly causing baby&#039;s death
Teen killers cry non-stop in lockup after allegedly causing baby's death
Jail for advertising firm owner who punched Roxy Square security supervisor
Jail for advertising firm owner who punched Roxy Square security supervisor
Cecilia Cheung opens a fashion boutique, becomes &#039;neighbours&#039; with ex-husband Nicholas Tse
Cecilia Cheung becomes 'neighbours' with ex-husband Nicholas Tse
I carried a $4,000 Chanel to see what the hype was all about -- but it only convinced me luxury bags are not for everyone
I carried a $4,000 Chanel to see what the hype was all about -- but it only convinced me luxury bags are not for everyone
&#039;We live like a normal married couple&#039;: He&#039;s HIV-positive but she doesn&#039;t mind
He's HIV-positive, she's not: 'We live like a normal married couple'
Apple cider vinegar: Katy Perry and Victoria Beckham swear by it, but health experts are not convinced
Apple cider vinegar: Katy Perry and Victoria Beckham swear by it, but health experts are not convinced

LIFESTYLE

Escape the haze and fly to... Russia? Country waives $100 e-visa fee for Singaporeans from Oct 1
Escape the haze and fly to... Russia? Country waives $100 e-visa fee for Singaporeans from Oct 1
Cheaper fares on Scoot, $40 buffet-karaoke, McDonald&#039;s 1-for-1 Big Breakfast &amp; other deals this week
Cheaper fares on Scoot after airline scraps payment processing fees globally
Haze in Singapore: Why babies, toddlers, preschoolers and primary school children need not wear N95 mask
Haze in Singapore: Why babies and young children need not wear N95 mask
10 young interior design firms with impressive portfolio
10 young interior design firms with impressive portfolio

Home Works

How to keep your bathroom clean longer
How to keep your bathroom clean longer
8 trendy Taobao buys to make your home look the way you want
8 trendy Taobao buys to make your home look the way you want
Whistling windows: How to prevent and fix narrow gaps on aluminium windows?
Whistling windows: How to prevent and fix narrow gaps on aluminium windows?
10 young interior design firms with impressive portfolio
10 young interior design firms with impressive portfolio

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Malaysian dad delivers baby at home with help from emergency hotline
Malaysian dad delivers baby at home with help from emergency hotline
Indonesian cops in trouble after firing guns to enliven party
Bang bang: Men in Indonesia fire guns into air to enliven party
36 years and spicy as ever, Red Hot Chili Peppers turn the heat up at F1 finale
36 years and spicy as ever, Red Hot Chili Peppers turn the heat up at F1 finale
Gwen Stefani&#039;s fans were &#039;kiasu&#039; but her F1 concert was totally worth the money
Gwen Stefani's fans were 'kiasu' but her F1 concert was totally worth the money

SERVICES