Hong Kong police search after man run off road and stabbed by masked attackers

Police were scouring the city for four masked attackers on Tuesday after a man was chased from a car, intercepted and stabbed on Hong Kong Island overnight.

The man, a passenger in a silver Audi TT coupe was travelling along Yiu Hing Road in Shau Kei Wan at about 12.15am, when it was rammed by two other vehicles and crashed outside Yiu Fu House at Yiu Tung Estate, a police spokesman said.

"Four masked men jumped from the two vehicles and attacked the victim with knives before they fled in their own cars," the spokesman said.

The 22-year-old male victim suffered multiple knife wounds to his body and was rushed to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in Chai Wan where he remained in a critical condition on Tuesday.

A seven-seater car burst into flames outside a factory building in Wang Mau Street, Kowloon Bay. PHOTO: Facebook

The driver of the Audi escaped unscathed and was not at the scene when officers arrived, according to police.

At about 12.30am, 15 minutes after the attack, a seven-seater car burst into flames outside a factory building in Wang Mau Street, Kowloon Bay. Firefighters put out the blaze and no one was injured.