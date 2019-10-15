Hong Kong police sorry for 'communication problems' after assault allegation

Hong Kong police on Monday apologised for "communication problems" after a local news outlet accused them of assaulting one of its drivers who it said had also been shot by a beanbag round during a protest in Kowloon.

Now News condemned the force for what it called the "violent treatment" of its contractor while he was detained for two hours inside Mong Kong Police Station in the early hours of Monday.

The broadcaster said he was only released and sent to hospital with a broken jaw after the force "confirmed he had a reasonable excuse to be on-site".

Acting Chief Superintendent Kelvin Kong Wing-cheung of the police public relations branch said: "I express my apologies for the communication problems in the incident.

"The force will proactively investigate the allegations of excessive force, and hope to get more information from the incident when he gets better."

Kong said the force's Complaints Against Police Office was looking into the driver's claim that several officers had beaten him around the head with batons inside the station, and would identify who was on duty as well as retrieve any CCTV footage from the station.

News footage shows the man writhing on the ground at about 1am, after he was said to be approaching his company's vehicle parked near the police station, a frequent scene of clashes between officers and radical protesters.

In a statement, Now News urged police to launch a probe into the alleged assault. "The channel expresses regret over the incident and condemns the police for abusive use of force," it said.

The station was a target of protesters on Sunday night, when police said more than 20 petrol bombs were thrown at the building, which sits at the junction of Nathan Road and Prince Edward Road West.