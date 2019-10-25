Hong Kong police urge 'don't believe the rumours' about dogs dying from tear gas

Police officer Eva Tsung Wai-ling with a bomb-sniffing dog at the Police Dog Unit Headquarters in Sandy Ridge.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
lilian cheng
South China Morning Post

Hong Kong police have quashed suggestions that their dogs have either died or fallen sick as a direct result of tear gas being fired during protests.

On Thursday morning, the force posted a 20-second video on Facebook, showing a police dog playing and following basic instructions.

The clip, which quickly attracted thousands of views, was aimed at dispelling rumours that some dogs had been harmed or died as a result of police action in protests.

The video said: "We understand public concern about police dogs' health, so every handler takes good care of his or her "partner". Never believe in unverified rumour!"

But many Facebook users left comments on the video, asking police to stop using dogs in protests.

The police video came after pictures surfaced of a riot police officer wearing a mask, with a panting dog not wearing a mask, at Monday's protests where tear gas was fired.

Animal concern groups have since urged police to stop deploying dogs during protest operations, warning they also suffer the effects of tear gas - skin allergies, a burning throat, nose and mouth.

In a statement, Hong Kong Dog Rescue said it strongly condemned the use of police dogs in areas where tear gas or other irritants were deployed, describing it as "animal abuse" and "cruelty".

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) said it noticed police dogs at protests since early August, and had twice sent a letter to police urging them to stop and explain how they are protecting the canines.

Mark Mak, chairman of Non-profit-making Veterinary Services Society, said he was not optimistic that the police would stop using dogs at protests, and he was considering applying for an injunction order against such animal use.

"From their point of view, the dogs are just tools who are supposed to do their job regardless of their health and well-being," Mak said. "It is obviously against the animals' welfare."

Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan Siu-chee said she believed police dog handlers treated their partners well, and the force would communicate any issues with the Agricultural, Fisheries and Conservation Department.

Hong Kong's police dog unit keeps more than 200 dogs of six different breeds, which serve different purposes.

For example, German Shepherd patrol dogs help in situations such as street brawls, while Springer Spaniels with their superior sense of smell act as search dogs for narcotics and explosives.

Belgian Malinois and Rottweilers have been seen assisting police in protests since August.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post

More about
Hong Kong Hong Kong protests police Dogs animals animal welfare

TRENDING

Woman arrested after stripping off clothes in argument with cabby along Middle Road
Woman arrested after stripping off clothes in argument with cabby along Middle Road
Getting a driving license in Singapore - how much does it cost?
Getting a driving license in Singapore - how much does it cost?
US YouTuber raves about Singapore&#039;s McSpicy, calls it the burger to end all #ChickenSandwichWars
US YouTuber raving about McSpicy makes us feel incredibly lucky to be Singaporean
Malaysian model scolds airline for refusing her the toilet during landing, netizens scold her back
Malaysian model scolds airline for refusing her the toilet during landing, netizens scold her back
7 tips that you can learn from SQ girls on how to handle your period on a flight
7 tips that you can learn from SQ girls on how to handle your period on a flight
Chinese doctor dubbed real life Chun-Li after sexy video of her ripped body goes viral
Chinese doctor dubbed real life Chun-Li after sexy video of her ripped body goes viral
Why netizens are fuming over RGS spokesman’s comments on ‘the ordinary Singaporean’
Why netizens are fuming over RGS spokesman’s comments on ‘the ordinary Singaporean’
6-year-old Chinese girl left paralysed after dance teacher forced her into splits
6-year-old Chinese girl left paralysed after dance teacher forced her into splits
Malaysian wants &#039;offensive&#039; HK drama to be taken off the air
Malaysian wants 'offensive' HK drama to be taken off the air
Nose job gone wrong leaves 13-year-old Vietnamese girl blind in right eye
Nose job gone wrong leaves 13-year-old Vietnamese girl blind in right eye
Mario Ho and Ming Xi welcome baby boy, casino tycoon Stanley Ho&#039;s first grandson
Mario Ho and Ming Xi welcome baby boy, casino tycoon Stanley Ho's first grandson
Nothing is coming between Giddens Ko and chicken rice this time
Nothing is coming between Jiubadao and Tian Tian chicken rice this time

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

She&#039;s a &#039;royal princess&#039; in Singapore, but don&#039;t call her a spoilt brat
She's a 'royal princess' in Singapore, but don't call her a spoilt brat
We got our hearts racing on board a luxury ship in Singapore, but it wasn&#039;t from a romantic dinner
Watch: We challenge hot hawker Walter to climb a ship’s mast
Weekend planner Oct 26-27: Indomie cafe in Singapore, New Ubin Seafood @ Tampines, Istana Open House &amp; other fun activities
Singapore's first Indomie cafe, New Ubin Seafood @ Tampines, Istana Open House & other fun activities this weekend
Real life: &#039;The hardest part about getting breast cancer was terminating my pregnancy&#039;
Real life: 'The hardest part about getting breast cancer was terminating my pregnancy'

Home Works

How to choose your material: SPC flooring
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Malaysian man cooks rice in office in order to save money for his family
Malaysian man cooks rice in office in order to save money for his family
Lorry travels against traffic in Geylang despite honks from motorists
31-year-old man arrested after driving lorry against traffic in Geylang
Malaysian woman slammed for squeezing primary school kids into boot, trying to ferry over 10 kids in 1 car
Malaysian woman slammed for squeezing primary school kids into boot, trying to ferry over 10 kids in 1 car
Punggol seafood restaurant in hot water over &#039;inhumane&#039; live crab claw machine
Punggol seafood restaurant in hot water over 'inhumane' live crab claw machine

SERVICES