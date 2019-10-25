Hong Kong police urge 'don't believe the rumours' about dogs dying from tear gas

Hong Kong police have quashed suggestions that their dogs have either died or fallen sick as a direct result of tear gas being fired during protests.

On Thursday morning, the force posted a 20-second video on Facebook, showing a police dog playing and following basic instructions.

The clip, which quickly attracted thousands of views, was aimed at dispelling rumours that some dogs had been harmed or died as a result of police action in protests.

The video said: "We understand public concern about police dogs' health, so every handler takes good care of his or her "partner". Never believe in unverified rumour!"

But many Facebook users left comments on the video, asking police to stop using dogs in protests.

The police video came after pictures surfaced of a riot police officer wearing a mask, with a panting dog not wearing a mask, at Monday's protests where tear gas was fired.

Animal concern groups have since urged police to stop deploying dogs during protest operations, warning they also suffer the effects of tear gas - skin allergies, a burning throat, nose and mouth.

In a statement, Hong Kong Dog Rescue said it strongly condemned the use of police dogs in areas where tear gas or other irritants were deployed, describing it as "animal abuse" and "cruelty".