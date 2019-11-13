Hong Kong policeman who shot protester 'did not deviate from guidelines'

The Hong Kong policeman who shot a student protester in Sai Wan Ho on Monday did not deviate from guidelines, the force has said, adding that another officer who moved the suspect's body was "unaware of the injury".

Amid intense citywide clashes as protesters launched their strike action at the start of the week, a station sergeant shot Chow Pak-kwan, 21, in the abdomen at a road crossing following a confrontation.

Video footage showed an unarmed black-clad Chow approaching the officer, surnamed Kwan, who was grappling with another protester in white while pointing a pistol. Police accused Chow of trying to snatch the sergeant's weapon, prompting him to open fire.

The other protester in white, who was also unarmed, had earlier approached Kwan as the policeman drew his service revolver. Kwan pressed his firearm against the protester's chest before trying to subdue him.

The Police Public Relations Branch (PPRB) said in a press briefing on Tuesday that after initial investigations, based on the video clip and the testimony of Kwan, they found that the shooting had not deviated from any guidelines.

"Our colleague was facing a group and not one man. Their acts were believed to be targeting the officer's pistol," Li Kwai-wah, senior superintendent of the Organised Crime and Triad Bureau said. "Under these conditions, the act of drawing his revolver and even shooting did not deviate from the guidelines - that is to protect himself or others."

Li said there would be a detailed investigation, and confirmed that Kwan was on leave because he had suffered injuries.

He did not address questions on why Kwan had not fired a warning shot.

According to a police source, Chow, who was sent to hospital in critical condition and had to undergo surgery to remove his right kidney and part of his liver, was arrested for unlawful assembly. His condition had improved by Tuesday.

Another protester Woo Tsz-kin, 19, who was also detained at the scene, was arrested over robbery and possession of offensive weapons.