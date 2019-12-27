Hong Kong policeman who showed journalist's personal data to thousands during protest condemned

Two journalists' groups have condemned Hong Kong police for showing a reporter's identification card in front of a live-streaming camera during a protest on Thursday.

The Hong Kong Journalists Association (HKJA) and the Hong Kong Press Photographers Association said in a joint statement that the force had effectively doxxed the reporter.

Stand News journalist Ronson Chan, whose ID card was shown to close to 10,000 online viewers for about 40 seconds, plans to file complaints with the police and the city's privacy watchdog.

The groups said in the statement a police officer had deliberately shown the reporter's ID card on camera during an operation on Thursday.

"To make the reporter's personal information public … is no different from doxxing," they said.

The incident happened on Thursday afternoon inside a shopping mall in Tai Po, which police had entered to clear a group of black-clad protesters.

Chan, who was live-streaming the operation with a camera, asked if some masked men armed with batons were policemen.

"These officers wore no warrant cards and you cannot tell who they are," Chan was heard saying in a video published by Stand News.

One of the masked men then responded, saying: "There is no identification, so I'm not police."