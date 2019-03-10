Hong Kong protest: Indonesian journalist shot by police projectile 'will be blind in one eye'

An Indonesian journalist who was shot in the face with a police projectile while covering a protest in Hong Kong on Sunday will be left blind in one eye, according to her lawyer.

Veby Indah's legal representative, Michael Vidler, said in a statement that her doctors told her on Wednesday the injury she received would result in permanent blindness in her right eye.

"She was informed that the pupil of her eye was ruptured by the force of the impact. The exact percentage of permanent impairment can only be assessed after surgery," he said.

Vidler said her family had visited Hong Kong and been by her bedside.

"We can also confirm that we have received evidence from a third party, which indicates that the projectile that blinded Ms Veby was a rubber bullet and not a beanbag round as originally thought."

Vidler added: "We have filed a criminal complaint and requested details of the identity of the shooter and what steps they [police] are taking to investigate. We have received no substantive reply."