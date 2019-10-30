Hong Kong protester who desecrated Chinese flag gets 200 hours' community service

The first Hong Kong protester to admit to desecrating the Chinese flag during anti-government protests "out of fun" was on Tuesday sentenced to 200 hours of community service.

Sha Tin Court heard Law Man-chung, 21, on September 22 threw a Chinese flag into the air, trampled on it and then threw it into a rubbish bin that was later pushed into a pool.

The air-conditioning apprentice pleaded guilty earlier this month to one count of desecrating the national flag, an offence punishable by up to three years jail and a HK$50,000 (S$8,700) fine.

His case was the first of nine arrests over flag-related offences to be prosecuted and sentenced since mass protests broke out in June over the now-withdrawn extradition bill.

Pre-sentencing reports said it was Law's first offence, and depicted him as a responsible worker supported by his family and employer.

The probation officer subsequently recommended Law do 80 to 160 hours of unpaid community service to give back to society and strengthen his civic awareness.