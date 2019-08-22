Hong Kong protesters clash with police, angry at lack of prosecutions after July subway mob attack

A protester fires a nitrogen extinguisher during a stand off at Yuen Long MTR station in Hong Kong, on Aug 21, 2019.
PHOTO: Reuters
AFP and Reuters

HONG KONG - Thousands of jeering Hong Kong residents held a raucous anti-government protest on Wednesday (Aug 21) at a suburban subway station that was attacked by a mob last month, angry that nobody has yet been prosecuted for the violence.

Some masked protesters clashed with police in the sub-tropical heat, spraying fire extinguishers from the inside of Yuen Long station as others smeared the floor with cooking oil to stop the police advancing. 

Some demonstrators blocked station exits and sealed roads outside the station, aiming green laser beams at the lines of shield-bearing officers. Others threw empty fire extinguishers at police lines from overpasses. 

It was the latest in a series of demonstrations, which have sometimes turned violent, since June against a perceived erosion of freedoms in the Chinese-ruled former British colony.

On July 21, a gang of more than 100 men wearing white T-shirts and armed with poles and sticks set upon anti-government protesters - unarmed and dressed in black - at the metro station in Yuen Long, close to the Chinese border.

The attack left nearly 50 people in hospital - including passers-by - some with horrific wounds.

Hong Kong's police were heavily criticised for being slow to respond, fuelling rumours of collusion.

Police denied any links to the attack, but trust in the force - which was already facing an unprecedented challenge on the streets - has since sunk to a nadir.

As commuters returned home on Wednesday (Aug 21), protesters sat along the concourse at Yuen Long station, some holding placards saying "Free Hong Kong" and calling for the attackers to be brought to justice.

"People are here to tell the government that we are angry and we think that we need a fair judgement on the attackers," 23-year-old tutor Chloe told AFP, giving one name like many of the demonstrators.

Squads of police were stationed on the station perimeter and some protesters later jeered and shone lasers at them.

A small crowd of masked young men gathered on a station balcony, swearing and cursing at police vans down a side street.

Hong Kong's political crisis was spurred by an attempt to bundle through a Bill allowing extradition to China through parliament.

But protests have billowed out into a wider pro-democracy movement, which has seen the financial centre's airport closed, violent street clashes with police and million-strong peaceful marches through city streets.

The city has enjoyed several peaceful protests over the weekend - without police baton charges, tear gas or protesters hurling rocks.

It is unclear in which direction the protests, which are leaderless and organised on social media, are heading after nearly three months of draining street action.

Hong Kong's government has so far refused to buck to any of their demands, including scrapping the extradition Bill completely, the resignation of city leader Carrie Lam and a full independent inquiry into police actions during the protests.

But they say they are digging in for the long haul.

"Although we are so tired, we know that the momentum for the protests is still there," said a sit-in participant who identified himself only as Leung.

Hong Kong police on Tuesday said they had arrested 28 people over the July 21 incident.

Yuen Long is in Hong Kong's New Territories, a rural area where many of the surrounding villages are known for triad connections and their staunch support for the pro-Beijing establishment.

More about
Hong Kong protests police

TRENDING

City Harvest Church founder Kong Hee released from jail
City Harvest Church founder Kong Hee released from jail
Man found dead at foot of Toa Payoh block, wife dies of heart attack
Man found dead at foot of Toa Payoh block, wife dies of heart attack
Mistress sued for $2m says businessman lover told her she was the &#039;woman in his heart&#039;
Mistress sued for $2m says businessman lover told her she was the 'woman in his heart'
I didn&#039;t wash my face (in the morning) for a week, and I don&#039;t intend to anymore
I didn't wash my face (in the morning) for a week, and I don't intend to anymore
From Jackie Chan to G.E.M.: Chinese livestreamer splashes millions on star-studded wedding - then turns a profit
From Jackie Chan to G.E.M.: Chinese livestreamer splashes millions on star-studded wedding - then turns a profit
Diners horrified after &#039;U-shaped white stuff&#039; turns out to be &#039;50 to 100 worms&#039; in Seng Kee mee sua
Diners horrified after 'U-shaped white stuff' turns out to be '50 to 100 worms' in Seng Kee mee sua
How much savings should I have at 35 in Singapore?
How much savings should I have at 35 in Singapore?
NTU pops up as the top search result when you Google &#039;kukubird kukubird&#039;
NTU pops up as the top search result when you Google 'kukubird kukubird'
Mind the doors: Japan bullet train runs with door open at 280 km/h
Mind the doors: Japan bullet train runs with door open at 280 km/h
Epic flail: Pokemon trophy falls apart as soon as young winner receives it
Epic flail: Pokemon trophy falls apart as soon as young winner receives it
Jail for mother-and-daughter pair who went on Orchard Road shoplifting spree
Jail for mother-and-daughter pair who went on Orchard Road shoplifting spree
Worm lived in Chinese man&#039;s brain for 30 years, causing headaches and seizures
Worm lived in Chinese man's brain for 30 years, causing headaches and seizures

LIFESTYLE

Free XO durians for Pioneer and Merdeka Generation members &amp; other deals this week
Durian stall in CCK to give away XO durians to seniors on Aug 24
Where is the cheapest place Singaporean shoppers can buy Chanel bags?
Where is the cheapest place Singaporean shoppers can buy Chanel bags?
Can you save money by becoming a vegetarian in Singapore?
Can you save money by becoming a vegetarian in Singapore?
How to save money on aircon prices in Singapore
How to save money on aircon prices in Singapore

Home Works

A retro-inspired Telok Blangah home surrounded by greenery
A retro-inspired Telok Blangah home surrounded by greenery
7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Thai woman hires hitmen to kill mother for $450,000 to bail husband out from jail
Thai woman hires hitmen to kill mother for $450,000 to bail husband out from jail
9-year-old boy in China turns cross-eyed after using mobile phone for up to 10 hours a day
9-year-old boy in China turns cross-eyed after using mobile phone for up to 10 hours a day
Football fans raise eyebrows over Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s dance moves in new Shopee ad
Cristiano Ronaldo's silly dance moves in new Shopee ad making fans cringe
Police tracking tourist who buried soiled diaper on Boracay beach
Police tracking tourist who buried soiled diaper on Boracay beach

SERVICES