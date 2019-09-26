Hong Kong protesters make plans to 'mourn' National Day with marches, legally approved or not

Hong Kong has been rocked by protests since June, sparked by the now-withdrawn extradition bill.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
Sum Lok-kei
South China Morning Post

Anti-government protesters are gearing up for a showdown this weekend and on National Day, with or without police approval, as a major pro-democracy group plans two demonstrations on Hong Kong Island.

The Civil Human Rights Front, which organised two successful marches in June and on July 1, has sought police approval to march on National Day, as protesters debate among themselves whether to stage a show of unity or take guerilla-style district level action next Tuesday.

At a press conference on Wednesday, the front said it had applied for letters of no objection from police for a rally at Tamar Park in Admiralty on Saturday, and a march from Causeway Bay to Central next Tuesday.

The rally will mark the fifth anniversary of the 2014 Occupy movement, while the march will be held on the 70th anniversary of the People's Republic of China.

Front vice-convenor Wong Yik-mo said people should "mourn" rather than celebrate on National Day.

"For the past 70 years, we have seen countless people being sacrificed, suppressed and killed by the state," Wong said, citing the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown and jailing of the late Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo as examples.

To avoid clashes, the government will be moving a flag-raising ceremony on the morning of National Day and the cocktail party afterwards indoors.

Jimmy Sham Tsz-kit, the front's convenor, conceded that he did not have high hopes for police approval, adding that his group would have "no choice" but to scrap the protests if they were banned.

"Whether police approve [the march], we urge people to dress in black on [National Day]," Sham said.

The front's previous applications to march on August 31 and September 15 were rejected by police.

On both occasions, despite the bans, thousands of protesters took to the streets and hardcore demonstrators clashed with officers, throwing petrol bombs. Police fired two live rounds as warning shots on one occasion.

Sham said if they received approval for the coming protests, the front would urge participants to express their views peacefully and lawfully.

A police insider said: "The force is still mapping operational plans for the weekend and National Day."

On LIHKG, an online forum frequented by protesters in Hong Kong, there have been calls for action in Kowloon on National Day if the front's application is denied. This would involve blocking roads in various districts, such as Wong Tai Sin and Sham Shui Po, before gathering in Mong Kok.

Another plan calls for people to rally in five districts, so they can attend one near their residence in case the MTR Corporation shuts down train services.

Some users cautioned that the lack of a consensus could thin overall crowd size and cause confusion.

Others floated plans to besiege the Sha Tin Racecourse ahead of a National Day race and disrupt traffic to the airport.

Separately, an online group in support of the protests, known as Stand With Hong Kong, said about 50 cities from more than 20 countries would stage demonstrations against totalitarianism on Saturday and Sunday in a display of solidarity with Hongkongers.

Rallies and marches will be held in Berlin in Germany, Washington in the United States as well as in Taipei, Taiwan.

During a related press conference on Wednesday, masked speakers read out letters from three unnamed protesters who fled to Taiwan after demonstrators stormed the Legislative Council on July 1.

All three expressed regret over leaving Hong Kong, wishing they had stayed on to continue the fight.

"What Hong Kong needs now is a complete reform of the sociopolitical system - this is our only way out," one letter stated.

"May we see this through to the day our beautiful city is reborn."

Meanwhile, the Taiwan Association for Human Rights and the Presbyterian Church, which reportedly took in Hongkongers seeking refuge in Taiwan, declined to comment on whether they had done so.

A Hong Kong student based in Taipei said some people had sought help from NGOs.

"They should know by now that it will be unlikely they can obtain political asylum in Taiwan, given the absence of such a law," the student said, adding that people could remain on the self-ruled island by studying or obtaining a work permit.

Asked if he knew whether such individuals were still in Taiwan, he said: "I am afraid most of them should have returned to Hong Kong."

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
Hong Kong Hong Kong protests

TRENDING

Joanne Peh goes nude for Last Madame sex scene
Joanne Peh goes nude for Last Madame sex scene
China auntie opens plane emergency door because it was too stuffy
China auntie opens plane emergency door because it was too stuffy
Molester from NUS receives probation, judge says &#039;minor intrusions&#039;
Molester from NUS receives probation, judge says 'minor intrusions'
Will Roy Chiu finally find love with Janine Chang?
Will Roy Chiu finally find love with Janine Chang?
Singaporean thumb drive inventor Henn Tan, 3 others charged with cheating, falsifying accounts
Singaporean thumb drive inventor Henn Tan, 3 others charged with cheating, falsifying accounts
Video of PMA rider propping feet up against MRT door leads to all sorts of sentiments from netizens
Video of PMA rider propping feet up against MRT door leads to all sorts of sentiments from netizens
Thai model arrested over death of woman in sex case
Thai model arrested over death of woman in sex case
Chinese mum almost kills baby after delaying emergency C-section for auspicious date
Chinese mum almost kills baby after delaying emergency C-section for auspicious date
Singaporean influencer posts seemingly racist Insta story update over F1 weekend
Singaporean influencer posts seemingly racist Insta story update over F1 weekend
Rosamund Kwan looks old at 57th birthday party, netizen calls her &#039;scary&#039; and a &#039;witch&#039;
Rosamund Kwan looks old at 57th birthday party, netizen calls her 'scary' and a 'witch'
Did someone order extra blessings? Foodpanda rider spotted stealing Tua Pek Kong from altar
Did someone order extra blessings? Foodpanda rider spotted stealing Tua Pek Kong from altar
&#039;I didn&#039;t think you&#039;d be so wild&#039;: Andy Lau tells Singapore fans at sold-out concert
Andy Lau jokes he's not allowed to speak Cantonese in Singapore

LIFESTYLE

Get Out!!...and join a circus right here in Singapore
Get Out!!...and join a circus right here in Singapore
100 free Burger+ breakfast toasts at Wisma &amp; other deals this week
100 free Burger+ breakfast toasts at Wisma & other deals this week
Cafes in Singapore that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re overseas
Cafes in Singapore that'll make you believe you're overseas
This Singaporean guy shares how it&#039;s like as a contestant on a dating show in China
This Singaporean guy shares how it's like as a contestant on a dating show in China

Home Works

A room with not much natural light? Here&#039;s what to do
A room with not much natural light? Here's what to do
A tidy Muji-style jumbo HDB in Ang Mo Kio
A tidy Muji-style jumbo HDB in Ang Mo Kio
How to keep your bathroom clean longer
How to keep your bathroom clean longer
8 trendy Taobao buys to make your home look the way you want
8 trendy Taobao buys to make your home look the way you want

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Smoker in US refuses to put out cigarette, gets sprayed with fire extinguisher
Smoker in US refuses to put out cigarette, gets sprayed with fire extinguisher
4-year-old M&#039;sian girl breaks leg after falling from ferris wheel
4-year-old M'sian girl breaks leg after falling from ferris wheel
Vicki Zhao smitten by local &#039;Ah Ge&#039; Li Nanxing as a young girl
Vicki Zhao smitten by local 'Ah Ge' Li Nanxing as a young girl
Baby wrongly aborted in Seoul after doctor mixes up patients
Baby wrongly aborted in Seoul after doctor mixes up patients

SERVICES